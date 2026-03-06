Badshah faces notice from Haryana State Commission for Women for song Tateeree; is he new to controv...
Badshah faces notice from Haryana State Commission for Women for song Tateeree; is he new to controversy?
Over the years, Badshah has repeatedly found himself at the centre of several debates around his music.
By: Divya Pal |
Published: March 6, 2026 5:52 PM IST
Rapper Badshah has found himself in the middle of yet another controversy. This time, his Haryanvi track Tateeree hasn't gone down well with his fans. Following multiple complaints for its objectionable and derogatory references to women and minors, the Haryana State Commission for Women issued a notice to the singer. The commission's chairperson Renu Bhatia confirmed that the panel has taken suo motu cognizance of the issue after they were bombarded with complaints. The controversy started since the track's release around March 1, 2026. Going by official summons that were issued on March 6, the case concerns complaints filed against Badshah aka Aditya Pratik Singh Sisodia.