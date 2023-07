Badshah and Honey Singh are considered to be masters in the game of rap. While Badshah has delivered some foot-tapping songs, including Kala Chashma, Let’s Nacho, Kar Gayi Chul, and Jugnu, Honey Singh’s Brown Rang, Sunny Sunny, Desi Kalakaar, and Love Dose are as good as old wine. Despite excelling in the genre, the rappers do not share a good bond. Badshah, in a recent interaction with YouTuber Raj Shamani on his podcast, spoke about his rift with Honey Singh and the disintegration of the Mafia Mundeer band. Also Read - What happened right after Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan patched up? Baadshah reveals deets

Badshah’s rift with Honey Singh

Mafia Mundeer was a band that brought in talented rappers, like Raftaar, Lil' Golu, and Ikka. Badshah and Honey Singh were also a part of the band. Recalling his time in Mafia Mundeer, Badshah shared that after a conflict arose between him and Honey Singh, the latter started ignoring Badshah's calls. The rapper continued that Honey Singh was so focused on building his own career that he turned a blind eye to the other members of the music collective.

Honey Singh dodged Badshah’s calls

"Mafia Mundeer was a thought, and like-minded people got together. Primarily it was just me and Honey. In 2009, there was a break between me and Honey. I used to do a job and I was very scared. Honey was also off my radar and when I tried calling him, he dodged my calls," said Badshah. The rapper also pointed out Honey Singh's "self-centered" behaviour toward Mafia Mundeer members. He claimed that Honey Singh failed to acknowledge their struggles, making them sign "blank contracts" which never got through. Badshah called that time to be a "tough phase" in his life.

Badshah calls Honey Singh self-centered

"We made songs but they were not released. Honey was just concentrating on his career,” continued Badshah. As if expressing his grievance to Honey Singh, he added, “We are also creating so many songs, please consider us as well. We have left everything behind and come here. You (Honey) should not be so self-centered. On the one hand, you call us brothers, but on the other, you fail to acknowledge our struggles. He made us sign blank papers; what about those contracts?”

Mafia Mundeer slit up

Badshah’s first rap song with Honey Singh, Get Up Jawani, was released in 2011. Although Mafia Mundeer made some hit songs together, later on, the group dismembered, performing for the last time in 2012.