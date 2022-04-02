In a candid talk with on her chat show Shape of You, rapper Badshah opened up about his darkest times of his life when she suffered from clinical depression and severe anxiety disorder. He admitted that he used to starve himself to look a certain way, because of which he found himself out of breath during performances and used to be unhappy most of the time. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill talks about the SidNaaz tag; says 'It was my everything and will stay with me forever'

"My life's priority is to be mentally fit. Mental peace is a luxury for me because of the pressure that we face every day. I have been through the darkest times. when it comes to my mental health. I have been through clinical depression. I have been through severe anxiety disorder. So, I know that I don't want to go there again. And to avoid going there, you have to be selfish, in a good way," Badshah said when Shilpa asked him about the importance of being mentally fit. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill opens up about her bond with Sidharth Shukla and social media trolling; says, 'Humein logo ko explanation dene ki...'

"You have to live with people who make you happy. You have learn to say no, you have to learn to say yes. You have to be happy. We live under a lot of pressure. We ourselves have made our lives messy and then we complain that we are not mentally fit. you have organise things and keep your loved ones near you and that's it." he added. Also Read - As Shilpa Shetty’s daughter Samisha’s aeroplane banter goes VIRAL; checkout 5 videos of the little one that are too adorable to miss

Badshah had recently dropped his new single Tabahi with Tamannahh Bhatia. He is currently judging India's Got Talent 9 alongside Shilpa Shetty and Manoj Muntashir.