The well-known singer-rapper Badshah has made a name for himself in the Indian music scene. Badshah has captured audiences with his distinct approach. He is known for his upbeat performances, engaging songs, and creative wordplay. Recently, in a video posted to Instagram and Twitter, Badshah denied falling off stage while performing. In response to a video that claimed that singer Badshah fell off the stage during a performance, he has spoken online. Badshah tweeted and posted a small clip about it to Instagram. The video was widely disseminated on social media sites.

Viral Video

In the video, a performer can be seen singing close to the audience on stage. The individual has a striking resemblance to Badshah and is wearing a black T-shirt, matching shorts and white trainers. He abruptly lost his balance while singing, fell off the platform, and landed in an adjacent open box. The show's production crew went straight to work helping him.

Badshah's reaction to the video

After reports claimed that it was Badshah, who fell off the stage, the Mercy singer issued a clarification. He shared a video of himself in his car and denying this incident.

Badshah's clarification on BTS bibba

After false claims about him surface, Badshah frequently offers clarification. In his song Issa Vibe, he was recently chastised for reportedly utilising the phrase BTS bibba. The Bloody Daddy song uses the Punjabi word bibba, which means woman. In response to the criticism, he provided an explanation.

Badshah's Tweet

Badshah also shared the video on twitter and mentioned the guy in the video is not Badshah and that's some other person. He also sends get well soon message to that person.

Thats not me, but whoever that is i hope he is safe ? https://t.co/27nVDwjIFW — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) July 17, 2023

Badshah's upcoming projects

Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia has made quite a mark in the Indian entertainment industry with his chartbusters. Whether it be composing for Bollywood movies or making albums, the singer-rapper has created his own space in the music industry with his talent.