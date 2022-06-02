Singer KK passed away yesterday after performing at a concert in Kolkata. He was just 53. His demise got a lot of reactions from celebs and fans. expressed his condolences and wrote on Twitter, Badshah also shared a picture of the singer and wrote, ‘Why?’ along with a broken heart emoji. But the rapper received a hate message from a social media user. Also Read - Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: Jury VERDICT; Pirates of the Caribbean star absent on D-Day – all the major highlights from the final day of trial

Deepest condolences to his family. You will forever be remembered in your music. #RIPKK — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2022

Badshah share hate message

Badshah shared a screenshot on his Instagram stories in which the troll had written.,“Tu kab marega". Along with the pic, Badshah wrote, “Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis.” Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: Pirates of the Caribbean actor wins; Aquaman actress to pay $15 million

In another story, he wrote, “What you see is an illusion, what you hear is a lie, some dying to meet you, some pray for you to die.”

Celebs getting trolled has become a big issue. Many celebs are trolled and often it is not justified. It is also very brutal. Different celebs have different ways of dealing with trolls. While some celebs just ignore, some give it back to them.

Meanwhile, KK’s funeral will take place on June 2. His mortal remains have reached Mumbai. According to reports, the singer had shown symptoms of uneasiness during his performance. However, he did want to stop his performance. The singer had sung many incredible songs like Pal, Yaaron, Tadap Tadap Ke Dil Se and many others.