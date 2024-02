Deepika Padukone is truly proving that she is a global icon to come out of Bollywood. After the Oscars 2023, Deepika Padukone will be seen as a presenter at the BAFTA Awards 2024. The actress made an appearance in a shimmery beige saree. Like most of her big occasions, she chose a saree from Sabyasachi. The actress did her hair in an updo and teamed the saree with delicate earrings. Talking about her makeup, she opted for soft smokey eyes with a nude lip in a hue of rose pink. The actress added a bit of oomph in a backless blouse. Netizens are loving her glam desi version on the red carpet. Also Read - Lahore 1947: Rajkumar Santoshi fights back in cheque bouncing case; Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta film shoot to continue uninterrupted

Netizens praise Deepika Padukone's look at BAFTA Awards 2024

The actress looked fab as she stepped out of her limo. We can see that the press went crazy photographing her on the red carpet. Deepika Padukone is one of the actresses who looks best in sarees because of her height and frame. This is how netizens reacted to the look....

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

i call it the deepika padukone effect, to leave everyone stunned gasping for breath and compliments. pic.twitter.com/D6CPoTguM5 — pree (@satrangaa) February 18, 2024

That's Deepika Padukone the leading actress of Bollywood pic.twitter.com/WntwvkYTAg — Vampire Hunter (@TarVampirehunt) February 18, 2024

Global icon Deepika Padukone on the red carpet of 2024 EE BAFTA Film Awards ? #DeepikaPadukone #BAFTA2024 pic.twitter.com/oQhWIo9csC — Chennuru Sumanth Reddy ™ (@SumanthReddy__) February 18, 2024

DEEPIKA PADUKONE, THE WOMAN THAT YOU ARE ???????!!! — srkdp (@srkdeepikaholic) February 18, 2024

deepika padukone the goddess that you are!! #bafta2024 pic.twitter.com/NnSzZyWiUt — best of deepika padukone (@bestofdpadukone) February 18, 2024

The biggest female superstar in India right now.. Deepika Padukone — Banno ?? (@BannoReBanno) February 18, 2024

Some fans said they wanted Deepika Padukone to get clicked with the likes of Cillian Murphy on the big night. As we know, Indian celebs tend to take a lot of pictures at events. After a Louis Vuitton gown at Oscars, she rocked the desi style at the event.