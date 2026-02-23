BAFTA Awards 2026: Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipuri film Boong wins Best Children's and Family Film award

Boong - directed by Lakshmipriya Devi - revolves around the story of a young boy in Manipur during a time of social and political tension. It represents a significant collaboration bringing regional Indian storytelling to the international stage.

BAFTA Awards 2026: It was a proud and also an emotional moment for India when the Manipuri-language film Boong bagged the prestigious Best Children’s & Family Film honour at BAFTA 2026. Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures’ critically acclaimed film Boong was successful in beating other international contenders including Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootropolis 2 to win the honour. The win is extra special not only for the team, but also for Indian cinema as a whole, and particularly films from the Northeast. Its win also proves that even simple and honest tales that are deeply rooted in regional culture can truly resonate with the viewers across the globe. Farhan Akhtar attended at the awards ceremony with his wife Shibani Dandekar, making the big victory even more unforgettable.

How did Lakshmipriya react to the win?

In a recent chat, Lakshmipriya explained the film was a means to find find a closure for herself. "There were a lot of things in my childhood which I had heard about, experienced and I wanted to close it. So the germ of this story was planted in my childhood and yes, it came out as a means of a cathartic experience." The director also elaborated on the film's universal appeal. "I think, friendship and the desire of wanting to do something for a parent are universal. The desperation of wanting to complete a family is very universal to everyone - wherever you are or whichever corner of the world you live in - is a feeling which will remain the same irrespective of who you are and what your nationality is."

Who attended BAFTA Awards 2026?

Farhan Akhtar was accompanied by Ritesh Sidhwani, director Lakshmipriya Devi and Alan McAlex to the prestigious 79th British Academy Film Awards ceremony that was held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

What is Boond about?

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boond is a heartfelt children’s drama. The film brings to the viewers a story of a little boy (Gugun Kipgen) who wants to surprise his mother Mandakini (Bala Hijam) by getting her a special gift. According to the child, bringing his absentee father back home would be the most precious gift for his mother. His search for his father slowly unravels his world. However, in the end, it leads to an unexpected and deeply meaningful gift.

