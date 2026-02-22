BAFTA Awards 2026: When and where can Indian fans watch the event? Alia Bhatt takes the stage to…

The 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA 2026) will be held on February 22 at the Royal Festival Hall in London. Read on to know about it.

The awards season has begun, and all eyes are now on the 79th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA 2026). The ceremony will be held on February 22 at the Royal Festival Hall in London. This time, Indian actress Alia Bhatt will also be seen on this special stage along with Hollywood and international stars. Alia will present an award at the ceremony, making the moment even more special for Indian fans. This year's show will be hosted by Alan Cumming for the first time.

When and where to watch the BAFTA 2026 awards?

There is good news for viewers living in India that they can watch the ceremony live. BAFTA 2026 will be broadcast on SonyLIV and will also be streamed on the official YouTube channel of the British Academy Film Awards. The event in London will begin at 7 pm (GMT). According to Indian time, this broadcast will be seen from around 12:30 pm on the night of February 23. That is, Indian viewers will have to stay up late at night to watch it.

Many big stars are presenting the awards. These include Aaron Pierre, Amy Lou Wood, Alicia Vikander, Bryan Cranston, Cillian Murphy, Emily Watson, Ethan Hawke, Gillian Anderson, Kate Hudson, Michael B. Jordan, Riz Ahmed, and many others. In addition, this will be the first time the song Golden will be performed outside the US, which will be sung by Jay, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Emi. At the same time, Jessie Ware will perform a song by Barbra Streisand in the In Memoriam segment.

Who are the nominees for BAFTA 2026?

In terms of nominations this year, Paul Thomas Anderson's film One Battle After Another has received the most 14 nominations. It is followed by Ryan Coogler's' Sinners with 13 nominations, the most for a film by a black director in BAFTA history. Hamne and Marty Supreme received 11-11 nominations. Frankenstein and Sentimental Value got 8-8 and I Swear got 5 nominations.

The Best Director category includes Yorgos Lanthimos, Chloé Zhao, Josh Safdie, Paul Thomas Anderson, Joachim Trier, and Ryan Coogler. The leading actress nominees are Jesse Buckley, Rose Byrne, Kate Hudson, Chase Infinity, Renate Renshaw, and Emma Stone. The leading actor category includes Robert Aramayo, Timothy Shelame, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan, and Jesse Plemons. Many big names are also included in the supporting category.

Overall, BAFTA 2026 is going to be a grand and star-studded event, which Indian audiences will also be able to watch sitting at home.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more