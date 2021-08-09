Baiju Bawra: Deepika Padukone's STAUNCH stand on matching Ranveer Singh's fee leaves Sanjay Leela Bhansali with no option? Read deet

With films like Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela and Padmavaat, the combination of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most exciting and profitable ones. They create magic on screen whenever they come together. Baiju Bawra has become one of the most talked about projects of late. There was news of how Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor were in the talks but now it is almost confirmed that Ranveer Singh is one of the male leads. There were also reports that Deepika Padukone would join him for the epic movie. Also Read - From Salman Khan not being Bajrangi Bhaijaan's first choice to when Deepika Padukone was upset with Amitabh Bachchan? – Bollywood’s best kept secrets that will make you go hawww

When fans read the report, they were happy to know that #DeepVeer is again coming together for a project. Now, as per a report in Koimoi.com, Deepika Padukone has walked out of the film. They have quoted Bollywood Hungama and said that she wanted a fee that matched what Ranveer Singh was getting for Baiju Bawra. As per reports, he charges around Rs 25 crore for every movie. When Deepika Padukone demanded that much, the producers said they could not pay her that much. Thus, she decided to opt out of the project. An insider told the portal, "Apparently, Deepika wants the same remuneration as her husband. Not a penny more, not a penny less."

People from the firm felt that four films of the couple with SLB would have been an overkill. The source added, "In a way, it works out for the better. Four Ranveer – Deepika films in a row from Sanjay Leela Bhansali would have been excessive, don't you think?"

While names of Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor did the rounds, sources close to SLB said that he did not approach them at all for the part. He is now working on the post-production of Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film stars Alia Bhatt as the dreaded lady don of Mumbai's Kamathipura area.