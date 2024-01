Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the talented director of the Indian film industry, is set to start work on a new project. His last Bollywood film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, was released in 2022 and was a box-office success. Bhansali is currently busy with the post-production of Netflix's Heermandi. He plans to begin shooting his next project by May or June 2024. There is speculation as to what this project will be. Also Read - Sanjeeda Shaikh goes braless in her jungle safari vacay pictures; netizens shame the Heeramandi actress [View Pics]

BollywoodLife brings latest entertainment news, TV News and OTT News. Click and join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Leela Bhansali drop interesting trivia as Bajirao Mastani turns 8

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to commence shoot of This film by May 2024

According to recent reports, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working on multiple projects, but he has not yet decided which one to start filming. However, he has confirmed that he will begin work on one of these projects by May or June. Two films have been in the news for years - Baiju Bawra and Inshallah. Baiju Bawra was supposed to be made with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in 2023, but it was postponed for unknown reasons. Ranveer and Alia have previously worked together in films like Gully Boy and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and they make a great on-screen pair. Bhansali may consider Baiju Bawra as his next project. Also Read - Revisiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's soulful melodies from debut album Sukoon on its first anniversary

Trending Now

Check out this video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor below

Inshallah was originally going to star Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. However, due to a fallout between Bhansali and Salman, the latter backed out of the project. It has been speculated that Shah Rukh Khan might join Inshallah as the lead actor, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

If neither of these two projects materializes, Bhansali has a third script ready to go. The cast and story of this film are not yet known, but Bhansali is confident that he will begin filming this project if Baiju Bawra or Inshallah do not work out. Bhansali is currently finalizing everything, and he will soon make an official announcement about his next movie.