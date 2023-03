Can you imagine Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 without Kareena Kapoor Khan? No right! However, there are strong rumours that the actress will be replaced in the part by Pooja Hegde. Yes, as per reports, Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the lead heroine in Salman Khan's Pawan Putra Bhaijaan. As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, "Salman has roped in Pooja Hegde to replace Kareena Kapoor in ‘Pavan Putra Bhaijaan'. However, it remains to be seen if Pooja will play a new character or step into Bebo’s shoes".' Also Read - 3 Idiots sequel in the making? Kareena Kapoor Khan's new video makes fans curious

The film's writer, Vijeyandra Prasad, has also confirmed that he will be narrating the story to Salman Khan and that filming will begin soon. "I have narrated the story outline to Bhai (Salman Khan), and he has loved it. Now the ball is in his court to decide on timelines." Kareena Kapoor Khan was the star of the film, but it seems like the makers have decided to pair her with Pooja Hedge, who will also be seen with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and their chemistry in the songs and trailer of the same film is already winning hearts.

There were strong reports that Pooja Hegde was in a relationship with Salman Khan. The Cirkus actress chose not to comment on these baseless rumours, but when talking about Salman and Pooja, they have definitely gotten along well, and their friendship is something that they both admire and want to keep for a long time. Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan was one of the most loved and successful film, and the fans have been waiting for the sequel for quite a while now, and now this latest development about the film Bebo not being a part of it might make the fans a little disappointed, but there is no official announcement about the same.