Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel: Salman Khan's film's title CONFIRMED; writer Vijayendra Prasad shares exciting details

Bhaijaan fans were over the moon when announced the sequel to his 2015's hit film . Salman Khan attended RRR event along with , Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli and it was here that he announced the sequel. He even revealed the title of the film. Pawan Putra Bhaijaan is supposedly the chosen title for Salman Khan's film's sequel. However, director Kabir Khan left everyone surprised and confused when he stated that nothing has been finalised as yet and the sequel is still being written. The filmmaker also stated that Salman Khan does not follow normal protocols of film announcements. Now, writer Vijayendra Prasad has shed some light over the sequel, its title and upcoming timeline for the same.

In an interview with Etimes, Vijayendra Prasad was asked if the title of the sequel is indeed called Pawan Putra Bhaijaan and she answered 'of course'. He also mentioned that it was his idea to make a sequel and it did not take much time to convince Salman Khan as Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a successful film. The writer was quoted saying, "It really didn't take much to think of the sequel and Salman bhai liked the idea." Vijayendra Prasad is aiming to write and complete Pawan Putra Bhaijaan by this year itself. Well, okay then!

Otherwise, Salman Khan has quite a few films in his kitty as of now. Among the biggest is Tiger 3 with . Reportedly, the shooting of the film got postponed due to the sudden serge in Coronavirus cases. He also has Kabhi Eid, Kabhi Diwali. Salman Khan will also be seen in a special appearance in 's Pathan and 's Laal Singh Chaddha.