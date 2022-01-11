starrer is undoubtedly one of the best films made in Bollywood. The 2015 release, which was directed by Kabir Khan, was a super hit at the box office, and also featured and . After Bajrangi Bhaijaan, we haven’t seen Harshaali in a major role, but she is still remembered for her amazing performance in the movie. Even after seven years of the film’s release, the actress is receiving awards for her performance. Also Read - Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel: Salman Khan's film's title CONFIRMED; writer Vijayendra Prasad shares exciting details

Harshaali was recently honoured with Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar National Award. She took to Instagram to share a picture from the award ceremony. The actress posted, “Blessed to receive Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar national award from Shri. Bhagat Singh koshyari ( Governor of Maharashtra).” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty calls Abhijit Bichukle 'male chauvinist'; wants to LEAVE the show post extension announcement

In another post, she wrote, “This award is dedicated to @beingsalmankhan @kabirkhankk @castingchhabra uncle for believing in me… And for full @Bajrangibhaijaan team. Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar national award from shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra).” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai wants Umar Riaz back in the house; fans demand #UmRash reunion – see tweets

Meanwhile, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 is on the cards, and Salman had announced it during a promotional event of RRR. K. V. Vijayendra Prasad, who had written the first part, is writing the sequel to the film which is titled Pawan Putra Bhaijaan.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was helmed by Kabir Khan, but it is not yet confirmed whether the filmmaker will direct part 2 as well. While talking to BollywoodLife about the sequel, the filmmaker had stated, "I have often said that I am not very fond of sequels because I feel that one should not make a sequel just because the last film was successful. Having said that if Vijayendra Prasad is writing a story and Salman is excited about it then it would be a great story. I have not heard it yet. I do know that there's something being written. But, having said that I don't do sequels, I will never say never. Ultimately if the story excites me, as a filmmaker I will definitely jump for it."