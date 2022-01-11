Bajrangi Bhaijaan’s Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra receives an award; dedicates it to Salman Khan and Kabir Khan – Read Deets

Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan starring Salman Khan, Harshaali Malhotra, and Kareena Kapoor Khan released in 2015. Even after seven years of its release, Harshaali is receiving awards for her performance in it.