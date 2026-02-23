'Bakwas': Anurag Kashyap SLAMS The Kerala Story 2 ahead of release, sparks war of words with...; what is the controversy about?

Calling The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond "bakwas" and "propaganda," Anurag Kashyap publicly denounced it and used strong words to criticise its plot and aim.

Kerala Story 2 Controversy Explained: The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has sparked new controversy ahead of its February 27 release, with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap harshly criticising the production, prompting a heated response from director Kamakhya Narayan Singh. The controversial topic of alleged forced religious conversions of young women is revisited in the sequel to The Kerala Story. The makers of the movie state that it is based on documented court cases in India's court system and aims to portray what they call an ugly societal reality. Kamakhya Narayan Singh, a National Award winner, is the film's director, while Sunshine Pictures' Vipul Amrutlal Shah is its producer.

Anurag Kashyap calls Kerala Story 2 'bakwas'

Calling the movie "bakwas" and "propaganda," Kashyap publicly denounced it and used strong words to criticise its plot and aim, especially a moment in the trailer when one of the main characters is seen being forcibly fed beef. His comments swiftly went viral on social media, rekindling discussion over the franchise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunshine Pictures (@sunshinepicturesofficial)

The Kerala Story 2 director's counterattack

Singh responded in a video message, defending his movie and accusing Kashyap of distorting its intent. He maintained that the matter at hand concerned force and consent rather than what is shown on the screen. Singh stated in a different letter that discussions had to be based on "facts and data" as opposed to labels, adding, "Aapka to jhooth bhi creative freedom aur hamara sach bhi propaganda."

Dear Anurag sir, मुद्दा ये नहीं है कि फिल्म में क्या दिखाया गया- खिचड़ी, बीफ या कुछ और।असल सवाल है consent और coercion। किसी की मर्जी के खिलाफ तो खिचड़ी भी नहीं खिलाई जा सकती, तो अगर कोई फिल्म जबरन बदलाव या दबाव की बात उठाती है, तो उसे नफरत फैलाना कह देना intellectual… pic.twitter.com/1bIIaYyA7I — Kamakhya Narayan Singh (@kamakhyanarayan) February 22, 2026

Singh also questioned Kashyap's criticism of the sequel's subject matter by citing his earlier work, such as The Girl in Yellow Boots. The topic and content of the movie have already drawn criticism from a number of people, including actor Prakash Raj.

About The Kerala Story 2 Goes Beyond

The key actors in The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond are Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha. The film is set to be released on February 27, as well as in Kannada and Telugu.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more