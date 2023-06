Adipurush has been embroiled in a controversy even before its theatrical release. Earlier, social media users were left highly disappointed with the film’s below-par VFX. Now more serious issues pertaining to poor characterisation, factual inaccuracies, cringeworthy dialogues, and an alleged distortion of the Ramayana have crept up. The Om Raut directorial has been receiving backlash from prominent film and television personalities as well. Recently, actor Gajendra Chauhan, who played the role of Yudhishthir in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, has slammed Adipurush. Not just that, he has also demanded that the film be banned from screening.

Gajendra Chauhan calls Adipurush an irreversible damage

Gajendra Chauhan, who was also the former Chairman of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), admitted that despite buying a ticket to watch Adipurush he refrained from going to the theatres, to save himself from the agony of watching the Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer. He opined that although the makers have altered the dialogues in the film, nothing will be the same again as the “damage” was already done.

He calls Adipurush’s low box office numbers deserving

“No matter how much you try to improve it, it won’t change. It won’t bring any benefit,” he said in an interview with India Today. Justifying his statement, Gajendra Chauhan urged everyone to compare Adipurush’s first-day box office collection to today, which has dropped to a significant low. According to Chauhan, the film’s failure to mint money was a “deserving punishment.”

Trending Now

Gajendra Chauhan urges a ban on Adipurush

The Mahabharat actor further held the censor board accountable for allowing a film like Adipurush to get released in the theatres. He demanded answers from the censor board members. Expressing his keen disapproval regarding Adipurush, Gajendra Chauhan urged the government to take action and disallow its screening theatres. “The entire film should be banned. The government should immediately put a stop to it," he said.

Adipurush’s dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir under fire

Gajendra Chauhan went on to lash out at Adipurush’s dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir. Labeling him as “ignorant” for not acknowledging his blunderous mistake, Gajendra Chauhan pointed out that Manoj Muntashir added dialogues in the film which were “taken from videos of writers that circulate on social media.”

Adipurush Day 7 box office collection

Released on June 16, Adipurush witnessed a significant plunge on Day 7, collecting a meager Rs 5.5 crore domestically. In terms of worldwide collections, the Om Raut directorial has amassed Rs 410 crore.