Bandar Box Office collection day 2: Bobby Deol's film sees 90% JUMP, can positive word-of-mouth save it?

Bandar Box Office Collection Day 2: Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller witnessed a 90% jump on Saturday, taking its India net collection to Rs 1.45 crore amid strong reviews and positive audience feedback.

Bandar box office collection

Bandar box office collection day 2: Bobby Deol’s latest film Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap, has started its theatrical journey on a rather slow note. The crime thriller, which was released this week, collected just Rs 0.50 crore on its first day. On Day 2, it showed some improvement with Rs 0.95 crore, registering a 90% jump from the opening day. After two days, the film has managed a total India net collection of Rs 1.45 crore and a gross of Rs 1.75 crore.

Bandar aimed for a limited audience?

The makers had already lowered expectations before release, stating that they were not aiming for a big opening weekend and were instead relying on strong word-of-mouth to carry the film forward. Despite the modest numbers, Bandar is receiving a lot of appreciation for Bobby Deol’s performance. Both critics and audiences are calling it one of the best performances of his career so far.

Bandar vs Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai vs Peddi

The film is currently facing tough competition at the box office from Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Ram Charan’s Peddi, and the Hollywood release He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Screen allocation battle

Just a day before its release, the makers took a strong stand regarding screen allocation. They decided to pull the film from major national multiplex chains, claiming that the shows were unfairly distributed. This move added to the pre-release buzz around the project.

Girish Johar of Zee Studios told Bollywood Hungama, "Our ask is very fair. The producers and we have devised a particular release strategy catering to the core target audience. Accordingly, we had requested cinemas across the country to give us certain allotted shows of the film, that is, 3-4 shows in 5 screens post 1 pm. The duration of the film is also not very long (130 minutes). We are also aware that there is a heavy rush of releases this week. That is why we didn’t go for a wide release. The plexes are still working on it, and the back-and-forth is still going on."

He added, "We want to build upon the word of mouth and then increase showcasing, as we believe the film will have long legs at the box office."

While the box office numbers remain low for now, the positive talk around Bobby Deol’s intense and layered act could help Bandar pick up pace if audience word-of-mouth remains strong in the coming days.

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