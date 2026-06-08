Bandar Box Office collection day 3: Why is Bobby Deol's film still LAGGING at theatres?

Bandar Box Office Collection Day 3: Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap's acclaimed thriller earned around Rs 1 crore on Sunday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 2.45 crore.

Bandar box office collection

Bandar box office collection day 3: Despite earning strong praise from both critics and audiences for its intense storytelling and powerful performances, Bobby Deol’s latest film Bandar is struggling to make a big impact at the box office. Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the dark, character-driven thriller opened to a modest Rs 50 lakh on Day 1. It showed some improvement on Day 2 with Rs 95 lakh, and on Sunday (Day 3), it recorded a slight 5.3% growth, collecting around Rs 1 crore from 1,076 shows.

Bandar box office collection

After three days, the film has managed a total India net collection of Rs 2.45 crore and a gross of Rs 2.94 crore. At the box office, Bandar is facing stiff competition from Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Ram Charan’s Peddi, and the Hollywood release He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Bobby Deol shines in Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller

Many viewers and critics are calling Bobby Deol’s performance in the film one of the finest of his career. The movie follows Samar, a struggling singer-actor whose life spirals into chaos after his ex-girlfriend Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) accuses him of rape. As the case turns into a media storm and legal battle, Samar finds himself fighting a system that seems rigged against him. The film explores themes of truth, perception, and justice in a raw and unflinching manner.

Bandar meant for limited-audience

Bandar was released in theatres on June 5, 2026. While it may not be aiming for big commercial numbers like typical masala entertainers, it has managed to generate strong word-of-mouth, particularly for Bobby’s nuanced and intense act.

Last year in August, Anurag Kashyap had spoken highly of working with Bobby Deol in an interview with Sudhir Srinivasan on his YouTube channel, hinting at the kind of collaboration that would bring out the actor’s best.

What did Anurag say about Bobby?

“A complete surrender for somebody who’s been a star for the longest period of his time, then he has seen a total lull, and then when he’s getting all kinds of big mainstream movies, he picks Bandar and says, ‘I want to do it.’ Because he’s thinking, ‘I’ve never been asked to just be vulnerable.’ He’s so vulnerable in the film, so emotionally naked. Every single scene he has performed is with such fantastic actors. Bandar is full of theatre actors, great actors from all languages, five National Award winners,” he said.

Though the collections remain modest for now, Bandar is being appreciated as a bold and thought-provoking film that stays with you long after it ends.

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