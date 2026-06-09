Bandar Box Office collection day 4: Bobby Deol's crime thriller sees sharp DROP on Monday, film FAILS to pull crowd

Bandar collected just Rs 24 lakh on Day 4, taking its total India net collection to Rs 2.69 crore. Despite strong reviews and praise for Bobby Deol's performance, Anurag Kashyap's thriller is struggling amid competition from Peddi, HJTIHH and Obsession.

Bandar box office collection

Bandar box office collection day 4: Anurag Kashyap’s crime thriller Bandar, starring Bobby Deol in the lead role, hit theatres on June 4. While the film has received largely positive reviews from both critics and audiences, with many calling Bobby’s performance one of the best of his career, that appreciation hasn’t yet translated into strong box office numbers.

Bandar box office collection day 4

According to Sacnilk, the movie witnessed a sharp dip on its first Monday (Day 4), collecting just ₹24 lakh. For comparison, it opened with Rs 50 lakh on Day 1, improved to Rs 95 lakh on Saturday, and crossed the ₹1 crore mark on Sunday. After four days, Bandar has earned a total India gross of Rs 3.22 crore and a net collection of Rs 2.69 crore.

Bandar vs HJTIHH vs Peddi vs Obsession

The film is facing tough competition at the box office from Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Ram Charan’s Peddi, the Hollywood horror Obsession, and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Being a niche, intense drama, Bandar relies heavily on strong word-of-mouth, but so far, that hasn’t been enough to push the numbers significantly.

About Bandar

The story follows Samar (Bobby Deol), a struggling singer-actor whose life turns upside down when his ex-girlfriend Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) accuses him of rape. What unfolds is a tense legal and media circus as Samar fights to clear his name. The film also stars Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Nagesh Bhonsle in key roles. It is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi’s Saffron Magicworks and backed by Zee Studios.

Esha Deol cheers for Bobby

Interestingly, Bobby’s half-sister Esha Deol was spotted at a special screening, cheering for him and showing her support. She also penned a note urging the audience to catch the film in theatres and wrote, "You are in the best form ever! Undoubtedly the finest actor today. Enduring and vulnerable! Way to go, bhaiya."

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