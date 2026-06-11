Bandar Box Office collection day 6: Bobby Deol starrer STRUGGLES to cross Rs 4 crore despite positive reviews

Bandar Box Office Collection Day 6: Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller has earned an estimated Rs 3.16 crore net in India so far. Despite strong reviews and praise for Bobby's performance, the film continues to struggle against bigger releases like Peddi and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.

Bandar box office collection

Bandar box office collection day 6: Anurag Kashyap’s crime thriller Bandar, starring Bobby Deol, is going through a quiet phase at the box office as it enters the weekdays. While the film has received strong appreciation for its intense storytelling and, especially, Bobby’s powerful performance, that praise hasn’t yet translated into big numbers at the box office.

Bandar box office collection day 6

After a modest opening, collections have eased up considerably. According to early reports, the film’s total India net collection after six days stands at around ₹3.16 crore, with the India gross reaching approximately ₹3.77 crore. On Day 6 (Wednesday), the movie added a very low amount, which is typical for this kind of niche, intense drama during the midweek.

Bandar is currently playing in roughly 120 shows across the country. While the limited screen count is restricting its reach, the film continues to attract a dedicated section of audiences who enjoy grounded, character-driven stories rather than mainstream commercial entertainers.

Bobby Deol's performance is the biggest highlight

Bobby Deol’s performance has been the biggest highlight so far. A lot of viewers, and critics are saying it’s among the best performances of his career maybe, praising the real depth and intensity he brings into the role of Samar. The film’s gritty story, moral complexity and the raw feelings it shows have really landed with people who’ve watched it, yet turning that word of mouth into broader footfalls is still kind of tricky.

Bandar vs HJTIHH vs Peddi

At the box office, Bandar is trying to keep up with bigger releases, like Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Ram Charan’s Peddi, and they are basically owning most of the screens. Because of that, it’s getting harder for Bandar to widen its audience circle, not just the regular crowd but the whole new set too.

With the first week nearly over, the coming weekend will be kind of a make-or-break moment for Bandar. If it can manage a decent jump in occupancy on Saturday and Sunday, it might help the film stay afloat a bit longer, then slowly climb up thanks to positive word of mouth, and all those little reviews people actually talk about. Right now, though, the movie feels like it’s limping forward, powered more by sharp critical appreciation and Bobby Deol’s impactful performance than by any big mass commercial magnet.

So, whether Bandar can flip the script in the second weekend or stay a niche win will depend on how consistently viewers keep backing it. And that backing is tied to how well people connect with its bold, unconventional storytelling approach.

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