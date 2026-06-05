Bandar Box Office collection day1: Bobby Deol-Anurag Kashyap's film opens SLOW as Peddi and HJTIHH dominate screens

Bandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Bobby Deol and Anurag Kashyap's thriller opens on a slow note amid stiff competition from Peddi and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, with limited shows impacting early collections.

Bandar box office collection

Bandar box office collection day 1: Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap and starring Bobby Deol, opens in theatres today, June 5. With so many releases, the majority of multiplexes have planned their first show of the movie after 1 pm. To guarantee a lengthier theatrical run, the producers planned a targeted rollout across the nation's multiplex chains. Additionally, Bandar has competition from other releases in regional languages, Hindi, and English.

Bandar box office collection day 1

Speaking of the box office collection, Bandar is currently running across 555 shows and has collected a net of Rs 0.04 crore, according to Sacnilk's early estimates. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 0.05 crore and total India net to Rs 0.04 crore so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.

Bander maker's release strategy

In order to distribute the movie on 500–600 screens in India, the producers reportedly want 3–4 shows on 5 screens after 1 pm.

The majority of cinema chains' programming chiefs gave the movie a 1 pm showing in accordance with their preferences. There are a few exceptions, too, such as early-morning shows in Mumbai and Kolkata.

Bandar vs HJTIHH vs Peddi

Ram Charan's high-profile Telugu movie Peddi debuted nationally on June 4 and grossed Rs 100 crore globally. Hai Jawani Toh Isha Hona Hai, Varun and David Dhawan's fourth joint film, was released in theatres today following the Bombay High Court's denial of a stay request.

He-Man: Masters of the Universe also debuted in theatres today in English. Curry Barker's Obsession, on the other hand, became a sleeper smash, enthralling audiences with its potent message.

About Bandar

Aside from Bobby Deol and Sapna Pabbi, Bandar stars Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Raj B. Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Nagesh Bhonsle.

Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, who have written critically praised films like as Paatal Lok, Kohrra, and Udta Punjab, wrote the script.

Anurag Kashyap directed the film, which is produced by Nikhil Dwivedi's Saffron Magicworks and supported by Zee Studios.

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