Bandar X review: Bobby Deol delivers career-defining act, fans call Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller as 'Exceptional'

Bandar X Twitter Review: Bobby Deol earns widespread praise for his intense performance in Anurag Kashyap's crime thriller, with fans calling it a bold, thought-provoking and must-watch film.

Bandar X review

Bandar X review: Bobby Deol is grabbing a lot of attention with his latest film, Bandar. It’s a sharp crime thriller that hit the theatres today. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and co-written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, the movie has a solid ensemble cast too, including Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Indrajith Sukumaran, Raj B. Shetty and Jitendra Joshi. Really, you can feel the whole vibe is tense and watchful from the first moments.

What is the story of Bandar?

In Bandar, Bobby plays Sameer Mehra, a guy whose whole life spirals out of control after his ex-girlfriend Gayatri (Sapna Pabbi) accuses him of sexual assault. Then everything that comes next feels tense and layered; it digs right into suspicion and investigation, plus those gnarly moral dilemmas, and also how society ends up judging people in a rush. The film doesn’t really step back from uncomfortable questions, so it stays a gripping watch, and it has you thinking long after it ends.

Why is Bandar special for Bobby Deol?

This project is special for Bobby on multiple fronts. It marks his first on-screen collaboration with Saba Azad, who plays his current love interest, and also his first time working with Anurag Kashyap. The combination of Bobby’s intense screen presence and Kashyap’s raw, realistic style has created a lot of curiosity even before release.

Early audience reactions have been mostly positive, with many people praising the film’s bold storytelling, strong performances, and its timely topic. Bobby Deol, in particular, is getting the kind of appreciation that feels rare these days for delivering a nuanced and powerful performance in a part that’s pretty different from his usual image.

With its gripping narrative and an impressive cast, Bandar is turning out to be one of those more interesting releases of the year, like you know, the sort that keeps sticking around. If you enjoy thrillers that make you question everything, this one is definitely worth checking out.

Bandar Twitter review

One user wrote, "If you love cinema, do yourself a favour and watch #Bandar. What a fantabulous movie raising pertinent issues regarding biased laws in society. Anurag Kashyap, what a genius filmmaker you are. Bobby Deol, mad respect for you. Don't miss. Highly Recommended."

If you love cinema, do yourself a favour and watch #Bandar What a fantabulous movie raising pertinent issues regarding biased laws in society. Anurag Kashyap, what a genius filmmaker you are. Bobby Deol, mad respect for you Don't miss. Highly Recommended. pic.twitter.com/Wl6sfT7T8R — Lord Father (@LordFatherr) June 5, 2026

Another user gave it a 4.5 rating out of 5 and wrote, "Just watched #Bandar.... and I genuinely believe this is one of the most NECESSARY films of our time (From Hindi Cinema). The film addresses a subject that society can no longer afford to ignore. It explores how "gender-biased laws," their misuse and the resulting legal battles can affect individuals, families, careers and even the justice system itself. While the film draws inspiration from real-world issues that continue to be debated, what impressed me most is that it doesn't merely take sides... it starts a conversation."

#Bandar Review: EXCEPTIONAL

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½/5 Just watched #Bandar.... and I genuinely believe this is one of the most NECESSARY films of our time (From Hindi Cinema). The film addresses a subject that society can no longer afford to ignore. It explores how "gender-biased… pic.twitter.com/9mFwuQ3D6l — Ravi Gupta (@FilmiHindustani) June 4, 2026

He further wrote, "Real change begins when awareness spreads, discussions happen and society is willing to confront uncomfortable questions. I believe Bandar has the POTENTIAL to do exactly that. The director @anuragkashyap72 Is back."

BANDAR??? OG Bollywood IS BACK!!! Bobby Deol’s CAREER-BEST as fallen superstar Samir Mehra. Anurag Kashyap goes DARK, RAW, UNFILTERED. Courtroom drama+media trial + truth vs power. 4/5⭐“Don’t wait for OTT” In theaters NOW. Go WATCH. #Bandar #BobbyDeol #AnuragKashyap pic.twitter.com/o8bQU1zDVD — Pramod Kumar Saxena (Astrologer & Bloger) (@PramodKuma79446) June 5, 2026

A third commented, "OG Bollywood IS BACK!!! Bobby Deol’s CAREER-BEST as fallen superstar Samir Mehra. Anurag Kashyap goes DARK, RAW, UNFILTERED. Courtroom drama+media trial + truth vs power."

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