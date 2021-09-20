Bappi Lahiri disheartened to learn about reports of him losing his voice due to his deteriorating health

There have been reports doing the rounds that veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri has apparently lost his voice because of his deteriorating health. However, there's no truth to these reports. The 68-year-old has now given an update on his health condition and said that he is disheartened to learn about such new reports. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukhapriya getting singing contracts to Pawandeep getting Bappi Lahiri's tabla – here are show’s top 5 moments

"Disheartening to learn about certain media outlets putting out false reports about me and my health. With the blessings of my fans and well wishers, I am doing well - Bappida," he said in a note posted on Instagram. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: OMG! After Shanmukhapriya, Arunita Kanjilal lands her major Bollywood offer? – view SNEAK PEEK

In April, Bappi Lahiri was hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive, his daughter Rema Lahiri Bansal had confirmed. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Impressed by Arunita Kanjilal’s ‘Raat Baaki’ rendition, Bappi Lahiri gifts her something special – watch video

Rema issued a statement that read, "Bappi Da has exercised immense precaution but has been detected with mild Covid symptoms. He has been admitted under the care of Dr Udwadia at Breach Candy Hospital purely as a precautionary measure due to his age. He will be fine and home soon. Thank You for keeping him in your prayers always."

Lahiri, fondly known as Bappi da to fans and colleagues, is widely regarded as Bollywood's Disco King, having pioneered the advent of the disco genre of music in Hindi films of the eighties and the nineties.

His biggest hits as a composer include the soundtracks of films like , , Dance Dance, , Saaheb, Himmatwala, Wardat, and Chalte Chalte. In 2011, he made a comeback as a singer with the blockbuster song Ooh Lala La in the film .