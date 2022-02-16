It is a sad day. Music legend Bappi Lahiri is no more. India's disco king Bappi Lahiri has passed away at 69. He was suffering from obstructive sleep apnea since a long time. It seems he was doing fine till February 15, 2022 but his condition worsened after he was sent home. Bappi Lahiri passed away at Juhu's Criticare Hospital. The family said the funeral will happen tomorrow. In his career, he has composed songs for many movies of Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty. His partnership with Mithun Chakraborty is iconic. Condolences and tributes are pouring in social media. This is a huge loss for Bollywood, and the nation. After the death of Lata Mangeshkar, this is another huge blow. Also Read - Veteran Musician And Disco King Bappi Lahiri Dies At 69 Due To Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Details Inside - Watch
Also Read - RIP Bappi Lahiri: Late singer's obsession with gold, price and weight of the jewellery he owned
Bappi Lahiri will be remembered for his fabulous music and beats that brought so much joy in our lives. He always hailed Mumbai as his Karambhoomi. The musician had a crazy fan following in Russia and other East European countries. Also Read - Ajay Devgn debunks the perception of South movies beating Bollywood at the box office; says, 'Aisa bilkul nahi hai'
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.