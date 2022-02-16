It is a sad day. Music legend Bappi Lahiri is no more. India's disco king Bappi Lahiri has passed away at 69. He was suffering from obstructive sleep apnea since a long time. It seems he was doing fine till February 15, 2022 but his condition worsened after he was sent home. Bappi Lahiri passed away at Juhu's Criticare Hospital. The family said the funeral will happen tomorrow. In his career, he has composed songs for many movies of Amitabh Bachchan and Mithun Chakraborty. His partnership with Mithun Chakraborty is iconic. Condolences and tributes are pouring in social media. This is a huge loss for Bollywood, and the nation. After the death of Lata Mangeshkar, this is another huge blow. Also Read - Veteran Musician And Disco King Bappi Lahiri Dies At 69 Due To Obstructive Sleep Apnea, Details Inside - Watch

Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.

? Shanti Dada? You will be missed — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 16, 2022

A heartfelt tribute to legendary music composer and pop culture singer #BappiLahiri Ji. May his soul rest in peace. My Condolences to the family.?? — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) February 16, 2022

Also Read - RIP Bappi Lahiri: Late singer's obsession with gold, price and weight of the jewellery he owned

Cannot process this loss.. i genuinely can’t believe that you’re gone. Will miss you so much Bappi Da.. I’ll never forget the love, support & encouragement you gave me as a little kid and throughout my career. May your kind soul rest in peace ?? #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/XQmM5OZ6hD — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) February 16, 2022

Met him last on 28th June, 2021.. we were recording for a Bengali song together. Who knew that it would be our last meeting.. life is so damn unpredictable ? — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) February 16, 2022

Today we lost another gem from the music industry… Bappi Da,your voice was the reason for millions to dance, including me. Thank you for all the happiness you brought through your music. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti ?? — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 16, 2022

Sad news of the passing away of legendary musician #BappiLahiri ji ?? he will be fondly remembered for his mesmerising musical compositions which are loved by people of all ages. My condolences to the family. RIP #BappiDa ॐ शान्ति ?? — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 16, 2022

We all will miss you Bappi Da ? R.I.P #bappilahiri sir ? pic.twitter.com/fKwNbgc2ra — Akanksha Puri (@akanksha800) February 16, 2022

He was India’s First ‘ROCK STAR’!!

He was full of love & generosity!

Will miss him dearly… “Chalte Chalte…

Mere Ye Geet Yaad Rakhna…

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna…” Rest in peace dear Bappi Da…?? #BappiLahiri pic.twitter.com/a1VsE0vlWO — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) February 16, 2022

Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent. pic.twitter.com/FlQUiPm9yl — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) February 16, 2022

An enormous loss to the World of Music.

You'll fondly be remembered for ages with your work #BappiLahiri sir.

My Deepest Condolences to Family and the near ones.

Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/zu2YekrtIg — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) February 16, 2022

Bappi Lahiri will be remembered for his fabulous music and beats that brought so much joy in our lives. He always hailed Mumbai as his Karambhoomi. The musician had a crazy fan following in Russia and other East European countries. Also Read - Ajay Devgn debunks the perception of South movies beating Bollywood at the box office; says, 'Aisa bilkul nahi hai'