Bappi Lahiri, veteran singer-composer passes away at 69

Bappi Lahiri who was a veteran singer and music composer passed away today at the age of 69. He had composed and sung for movies like Wardat, , , , Dance Dance, Commando, Saaheb, Gang Leader, Sailaab and more. The last time e heard his voice was in the movie Baaghi 3. He had sung the recreated version of his own song Bhankas. His last appearance was on ’s Bigg Boss 15. He had come on the show with his grandson for the promotion of a song. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, Synopsis: Farah Khan, Bappi Lahiri and Bhuvan Bam join Salman Khan for a fun Sunday evening

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of CritiCare hospital, told PTI, "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight.” Also Read - Bappi Lahiri disheartened to learn about reports of him losing his voice due to his deteriorating health

Producer Ashoke Pandit took to Twitter to mourn Lahiri's demise. He tweeted, "Shocked to hear about the demise of rockstar #BappiLahiri ji . Can’t believe my next door neighbour is no more. Your music will always remain in our hearts . ॐ शान्ति !" Also Read - Indian Idol 12: From Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukhapriya getting singing contracts to Pawandeep getting Bappi Lahiri's tabla – here are show’s top 5 moments

Director Hansal Mehta tweeted, "Another legend gone. #BappiLahiri. Had the good fortune of working closely with him when I shot an ad for p&g and then when I worked with White Feather Films for @_SanjayGupta. Man of incredible melody and talent."

Lahiri was fondly called Bappi Da and he was titled the Disco King of Bollywood. We pray at his soul rests in peace.