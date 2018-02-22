BARC Report, Week 7, 2018: Kundali Bhagya takes the top spot while Ishqbaaaz makes a comeback in the top 20

It has been a very eventful week in the world of TV. We got the news of Gaurav Chopra's surprise marriage to Hitisha Cheranda while Dipika Kakar - Shoaib Ibrahim are getting wedded in a grand but desi affair in Uttar Pradesh. However, the BARC Report for the week is rather steady. The No.1 show is Kundali Bhagya. People cannot get enough of the love story cum family drama. The surprise entrant in the top 20 list are Ishqbaaaz that makes a comeback on the 15th place, courtesy the death track of Anika. You really wish people watched the show more on TV than online. Piya Albela, after being out of the top 20 for two weeks makes a re-entry. The biggest surprise is the rise in ratings of Star Bharath's new show, Saam Daam Daand Bhed. Here is a more detailed look... Also Read - BARC Report, Week 51, 2018: Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 sees a huge jump; Naagin 3 retains top spot

Top 10 shows (Urban)

Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Joura and Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya was on the top spot with 7.9 million impressions viewership. It was followed by Kumkum Bhagya at 6.8 million impressions viewership. Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was the third place followed by Colors Udaan at the fourth with 5.8 million impressions viewership. Chakor's (Meera Deosthale) comeback followed by reunion with Sooraj (Vijayendra Kumeria) is raking in the TRPs. Colors Rising Star is at the fifth spot with 5.8 million impressions viewership. Divyanka Tripathi's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is at the sixth place with the same numbers. It was followed by Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Ishq Main Marjawan and Super Dancer 2. Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was on the tenth place with 5.4 million impressions viewership.

Top 10 shows (Urban and Rural)

The fortunes of the all the 'Bhagya' shows are bright. Kundali Bhagya is at the top place with 12.6 million impressions viewership followed by Zee Anmol's Kumkum Bhagya at 11.5 impression impressions. Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya was at the third place with 11 million impressions viewership. Star Bharat's Nimki Mukhiya and Kya Haal Mr Panchaal took the fourth and fifth place respectively. Sony PAL's CID is at the sixth place with 8.9 million impressions viewership followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on the same channel. Sony SAB's TMKOC got 8.6 million impressions viewership followed by Super Dancer 2 at 8.5 million impressions viewership. Sony Pal's Baalveer was at 8.3 million impressions viewership.

Well, Ishqbaaaz fans will be buoyed by the news as there is a lot of focus on the show's TRPs. Colors, Star Bharat, Star Plus, Zee TV and Sony Entertainment Television made the top five channels.