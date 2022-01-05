Barkha Nangia Breaking Stereotypes with her vision and her brand Glamour Gurgaon

It is often considered that once a woman gets married, it signals the end of her professional achievements. While this notion may have rung true in earlier times but now with the changing scenarios, people have started accepting the era where women are emerging as the heroes of their own stories and inspiring other women and men to break stereotypes. Barkha Nangia is among the revolutionary minds that are taking steps to empower the married women of India. Contributing significantly to this transformation, the entrepreneur has launched an organizing company, Glamour Gurgaon to provide a strong platform to married women and give them an identity that makes them confident and powerful.

Glamour Gurgaon has organized a plethora of different events be it Beauty Pageant, Fashion events, Award ceremonies, Mrs. World International, and launches. The founder, Barkha Nangia is constantly setting milestones for married women and has introduced a series of successful beauty pageants like Mrs. World International, Mrs. Delhi NCR, Mrs. India – Pride of Nation, Ms. India Curvy - The Plus Size Show, Mrs. Punjab Pride of Nation, and many more. Looking at the hardships that women face, the beauty pageant platform is going beyond beauty and talent and is representing the heart of every woman.

Talking about her epiphany of launching her own beauty pageant platform for married women, the founder says, “The esteemed event Glamour Gurgoan is based on the vision and mission to inspire and drive women to the realization that they are strong, independent, and talented to achieve anything they set their minds to. Today married women are not only restricted to the roles of a wife, mother, daughter-in-law, and so on. But instead, they are stepping outside and playing a much larger role in society and in a nation’s progress by showcasing their Beauty, Strength, and Personality.

Barkha Nangia is a visionary and a pioneer in the world of fashion. The founder has been a major supporter who enabled young and talented fashion designers, make-up artists, image consultants, stylists, and motivational speakers who have imprinted their remarkable presence among the masses. Glamour Gurgaon has paved the way for many talented women in the field of modeling, acting, theater, ramp shows, commercial advertisements, music videos & many more.

Apart from this, the beauty pageant is also working towards raising awareness about breast cancer. Even during the time of the pandemic, the brand has organized events to help women to step outside of their boundaries and establish their mark in the professional world. The brand is celebrating the accomplishments of Indian women across the world and empowering them to realize their goals through a life-changing transformation that builds confidence and creates tremendous opportunities for winning in their journey.

Mrs. India – Pride of Nation, Mrs. Delhi NCR, Mrs. Punjab Pride of Nation, Ms. India Curvy - The Plus Size Show are some of the renowned events that take place under the guidance of visionary leader Barkha Nangia. The beauty pageants are serving as a gateway for married women and are transforming the lives of women who want to achieve big milestones in their lives.