Barsatein: Mausam Pyar Ka Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, October 6: In the latest track, superstars Shehnaaz Gill and Bhumi Pednekar come for an interview with Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) and also promote their film Thank You For Coming. On the other side, Malini has been really disturbed because she has seen some videos of someone blackmailing Kimaya. When she sees Kimaya vomiting, she fears that she is pregnant, and she remembers her own past. She knows the pain of what happens to a girl if she gets pregnant without marriage. She is worried about how Kimaya will handle this? Later on, Kiki creates confusion between Jai (Simba Nagpal) and Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi). Well, what will happen when Reyansh and Jai learn that they both love Aradhna?

Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Barsatein, Aradhna requests Reyansh (Shivangi Joshi) to stop the news that will air on his news channel, as it will create a havoc. But Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) will refuses to listen to her. Let's see if Aradhna is able to stop him? Will Reyansh choose Ardhana over his dream as this exclusive news breaks is something he has really worked on? Who is this person who knows all the truth about Kimaya and Malini?

Barsatein Mausam Pyar Ka has a lot of twists coming up in the new episodes. Aradhna and Reyansh are at a juncture where one decision can ruin things between them forever, or make their bond unbreakable. Well, we have to wait to see what Reyansh decides. It may also happen so that Jai is the main villain and he is the one who has unearthed everything about Malini (Nausheen Ali Sardar) and Kimaya.

Baratein Mausam Pyar Ka Show is one of the popular new TV shows. The chemistry between Reyansh and Aradhna is very interesting. They (Kushal and Shivangi) also share a beautiful bond in real life which translates into their onscreen scenes with each other. Stay tuned to BL for more updates on Barsatein.