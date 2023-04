and Pashmeen Manchanda have been blessed with a son. This is the couple's second child. They already have a baby girl, Sifat. The actor is known to be a media recluse. It seems he has confirmed the news but did not give any quote per se. The news spread after a relative's note congratulating the couple went viral. The person deleted the post but it was picked up by fans of the star. star Barun Sobti has been married since a decade. They tied the knot in 2010. Their baby girl Sifat was born 2019. Fans are congratulating Pashmeen who flaunted her baby bump at the wedding of Nikhil Patel and Dalljiet Kaur. Also Read - Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel sangeet: Sanaya Irani, Barun Sobti, Karishma Tanna party with the bride's squad [View Pics]

WHEN FANS NOTICED PASHMEEN MANCHANDA'S BABY BUMP Also Read - Asur 2 OTT release: Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti fans listen up! Season two coming sooner than expected [Exclusive]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DALLJIET KAUR PATEL ੴ (@kaurdalljiet)

Pashmeen Manchanda was at the event in a green dress. People had spotted her baby bump. Some were sending her congratulatory notes on that pic. Barun Sobti is a doting dad to Sifat. This is how fans congratulated Pashmeen and him. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's Nakuul Mehta to Anupamaa's Aneri Vajani: TV celebs who are biggest foodies and what they love to eat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sobtian forever (@barun_sobti_wellwisher)

The whole cast of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon had met for the marriage of Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel. Fans loved how Barun and Akshay showered brotherly love on the bride to be. Barun Sobti was fabulous as Nikhil Nair on Asur. He played the role of the forensic scientist to perfection. His upcoming projects include Kohra which will be made for Netflix by Clean Slate Filmz.

For TV audiences, he is best known as Arnav Singh Raizada from Iss Pyaar Ka Naam Doon. His pairing with was one of the iconic ones for Gul Khan Films.