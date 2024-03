Bastar The Naxal Story is based on the Naxal insurgency in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. The film is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. actress Adah Sharma is seen playing the role of an IPS officer in the movie. Ever since Bastar: The Naxal Story was released, the film has been making uproar noises and netizens are in love with the storyline and plot. The film left an impact on the audience's minds with its hard-hitting story and actors' exceptional performances. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which gets you all the latest updates of Entertainment News and TV News. Also Read - Adah Sharma starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story impresses CRPF soldiers

Recently, netizens watched the film and praised it highly on social media. A user shared a clip from the film and captioned it, 'In a world where the media often dictates the narrative, #BastarTheNaxalStory stands out for its courage to challenge the status quo. Thank you for exposing the biases of Indian Express & #ArundhatiRoy'. Also Read - Bastar Movie Review: Adah Sharma, Indira Tiwari shine in this thought-provoking saga

In a world where the media often dictates the narrative, #BastarTheNaxalStory stands out for its courage to challenge the status quo. Thank you for exposing the biases of Indian Express & #ArundhatiRoy pic.twitter.com/4RCUrUH4o9 — Pooja….TAF (@puji00111) March 18, 2024

I read in one of the leftist rags that #BastarTheNaxalStory is a ‘bad movie’ because it only shows Maoist violence and doesn’t mention the origin of the naxalbari movement. So burning alive of 55 sleeping, unarmed soldiers is acceptable to these people because the naxalbari… — Shefali Vaidya. ?? (@ShefVaidya) March 19, 2024

This is what is shown in the Bastar movie You @prakashraaj came to watch the premier show of Bastar at Bengaluru.

76 CRPF Jawans killed by Naxals, you call that propaganda..? I understand your pain,#BastarTheNaxalStory also exposed #UrbanNaxals @sudiptoSENtlm https://t.co/3zKHkfjkZc pic.twitter.com/Fd44lH1SWj — The Veer Savarkar ? (@AnupKulkarni2) March 19, 2024

The film #BastarTheNaxalStory must be watched as its story is based on reality. This film exposes the horrible side of naxalism A perfect movie which shows how the internal threats in India are more lethal and dangerous than the external threats. pic.twitter.com/qnyquLqliY — #???????? (@srinureddypalli) March 18, 2024

When talking about the ethnicity and cultural variation of India.. There is always a fascinating picture including all the states of India.

But in all of this we always forget about #Chattisgarh and the #Naxalites

A great movie and great casting@adah_sharma#BastarTheNaxalStory pic.twitter.com/p0Uhuj3doI — @Divya Solanki (@divyasolanki04) March 18, 2024

#BastarTheNaxalStory #BastarTheNaxalStory is a brave attempt of director @sudiptoSENtlm #Bastar based on true events & 100% justified with real facts & powerful message, superlative performance yet again by @adah_sharma she portrayed IGNirja brilliantly. FILM MUST WATCH pic.twitter.com/lizY3Pd1BP — PANDIT S.K SHARMA ADV (Modi Ka Parivar) (@paitaj779309) March 18, 2024

Bastar: The Naxal Story has surely opened many unhidden truths about the nations. Moreover, the film has managed to reveal the double standard faces of politics and the journalists who were part of the rise of the Naxalites.

Moreover, the audience who watched the films in the theatres even gave a standing ovation, while others got a bit emotional. Not just that, the CRPF Jawans also praised the film and expressed their gratitude to the makers.

Talking about Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 4 it has witnessed a dip. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has collected over Rs. 2 crore nett in India since its release on Friday. The film has earned Rs. 2.24 crores nett in India.