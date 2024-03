Adah Sharma delivered one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, that is, The Kerala Story. She is now gearing up for another movie based on true incidents in the country called Bastar: The Naxal Story. The movie is scheduled to release on 15th March 2023. It centres around the Naxalilte-Maoist insurgency. Adah Sharma takes on the role of IG Neerja Mathur. The trailer, posters and teaser videos of Bastar: The Naxal Story have all impressed the audience so far. The gripping Bastar The Naxal Story trailer has shocked the audience to the core. And now, a new promo has been released by the makers.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bastar: The Naxal Story: Netizens trend #BastarOn15March with full power ahead of the film's release

Bastar: The Naxal Story new promo: Adah Sharma captivates your attention with her powerful performance

Bastar The Naxal Story new promo showcases Adah Sharma aka Neerja Mathur being informed by her teammate that her hunch was right. The Naxals plan to destroy. Neerja gets another hunch about them being misled by them. Neerja calls up the minister and asks him to send a backup. However, the minister refuses. Neerja begs the minister revealing that her men could be dead by morning but the minister refuses to budge. Neerja curses the minister and the political agendas of the men in power. Also Read - Bastar: The Naxal Story: Adah Sharma went through rigorous training for her character in the film; actress also stayed in jungles

Adah Sharma's portrayal of Neerja Mathur will leave you hooked. Her frustration will seep into your veins and make you feel her anger at the political condition in the country. Adah has already impressed everyone with her acting chops in The Kerala Story and now she is all set to add another feather to her cap with Bastar The Naxal Story.

Watch the new promo of Bastar The Naxal Story here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd (@sunshinepicturesofficial)

Watch this video of Adah talking about Bastar movie here:

Bastar The Naxal Story cast and crew

Apart from Adah Sharma, the film also stars Raima Sen, Indira Tiwari, Shilpa Shukla, Subrat Dutta and Yashpal Sharma to name a few. Sudipto Sen, who directed The Kerala Story has taken the director's mantle yet again. Vipul Amrutlal Shah is producing Bastar The Naxal Story under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. Amarnath Jha, Sudipto Sen and Vipul Amrutlal Shah have written the script with Sudipto and Amarnath also writing the story.