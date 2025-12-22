Battle of Galwan: Makers to UNVEIL teaser of Salman Khan's next film on his 60th birthday?

Battle of Galwan, in addition to Salman, stars Chitrangada Singh as the main. We shall witness Salman and Chitrangada's jodi on the big screen for the first time, and the crowd is looking forward to seeing their new combination.

Battle of Galwan Teaser Release: Salman Khan was seen this year in Sikandar, which failed to make a difference at the box office. He has the Battle of Galwan scheduled for next year. Although the film's release date has not yet been revealed, it is said that the teaser will be unveiled on December 27, 2025, Salman's 60th birthday.

Battle of Galwan teaser to be out on...

A source, cited by Bollywood Hungama said that, “The team of the film has been working on the teaser for some time. They feel that December 27 is an apt time to release the asset. It’ll introduce the world of Battle Of Galwan and give the audience an idea about the grandeur and scale of the film. It’ll also depict Salman Khan in all its glory, which the fans are sure to lap up.”

The source added, “Before the teaser is out, the makers will be dropping one or two posters of Battle Of Galwan as well. It should be out either on December 25 or December 26, and it’ll be followed by the launch of the teaser.”

Battle of Galwan cast

Battle of Galwan, in addition to Salman, stars Chitrangada Singh as the main. We shall witness Salman and Chitrangada's jodi on the big screen for the first time, and the crowd is looking forward to seeing their new combination.

Zeyn Shaw, Heera Sohall, Abhilash Chaudhary, Ankur Bhatia, and Vipin Bhardwaj all play key parts in the film.

Salman as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu

Salman Khan will be portrayed as Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu in the Battle of Galwan. A chapter from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh's book India's Most Fearless 3 (2022) served as the inspiration for the movie. It draws inspiration from a bigger border confrontation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on June 15, 2020, when Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed in the Galwan Valley during the COVID-19 epidemic.

