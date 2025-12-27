Battle Of Galwan Teaser First Review OUT: Salman Khan’s high-voltage action drama is about...

Salman Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday today, December 27, 2025. He, too, has a special gift prepared for his fans on the occasion of his birthday, it is said that the teaser of Salman Khan's next movie, Battle of Galwan, will be out on this day.

Salman Khan, the superstar of the Bollywood film industry, is turning 60 years old today on December 27, 2025. On the occasion of his birthday, Salman Khan arranged a private yet grand party with his family and friends in his Panvel farmhouse. Some familiar faces have also been seen in the party, including Manish Paul and the gorgeous Tabu. Salman Khan also celebrated his birthday with the media and the paparazzi before celebrating with his family and friends. Salman Khan is celebrating his 60th birthday, and his healthy looks are also making quite an impression on everyone. Salman Khan has appeared before all media personnel with a shaved look, and his health and fitness have left everyone surprised and astonished.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

When will Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan teaser be released?

Salman Khan has also prepared a special gift for his fans on the occasion of his birthday. Interestingly, the teaser of Salman Khan's forthcoming movie, Battle of Galwan, is expected to be launched today. There is a lot of hoopla surrounding the teaser of this movie on social media platforms. Reports suggest that the teaser of this movie is expected to be 1 minute 20 seconds to 1 minute 30 seconds long. As soon as this piece of news was made available, the levels of enthusiasm among Salman's fans reached new heights. The movie is directed by Apoorva Lakhia, and it is based on a true story that took place in the Galwan Valley of the India-China border line on June 15, 2020.

The Battle of Galwan teaser is set to drop on 27th December ??? Expected runtime: ?

1 min 20 sec – 1 min 30 sec. Brace yourself for an intense and hard-hitting first glimpse. ?#BattleOfGalwan #SalmanKhan? pic.twitter.com/U1zcgcEPPL — Movies Hindi ? (@FilmsXglobal) December 25, 2025

Battle Of Galwan Teaser First Review

Even before the teaser outing, the first review of Battle of Galwan is out as well. A Twitter(X) user, who is claimed to be a critic as well as a YouTuber, posted his review on watching a teaser trailer. As per him, the entry scene of Salman Khan is really strong and goosebump-inducing. This user has rated it with 4 stars, terming it as full of patriotism, fantastic BGM, as well as strong action.

Check out the post here:

FIRST REVIEW Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐/5#BattleOfGalwan

It is absolutely powerful.

Salman Khan’s entry as an Indian Army officer is MASSIVE raw, intense and goosebumps guaranteed. The teaser is packed with:

Solid patriotic vibes

Hard-hitting background score

Pure action and aggression.… pic.twitter.com/zijVwZExHC — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) December 26, 2025

All about Battle Of Galwan

In this upcoming Bollywood movie, Salman Khan will be noticed acting as an Indian Army personnel. According to the teaser review, Salman's 'desi soldier' look is quite raw and impactful. Besides this, it has been stated in the teaser review that it is not just an action-packed film but an emotional journey that takes an ode to our brave soldiers. Apart from Salman Khan, Chitrangada Singh will also be noticed acting in this movie. If this teaser is having such an impact on audiences, it is expected that this movie might also stir a rage on the box offices upon its release.

