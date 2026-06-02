Battle of IPs in Bollywood: Why are Vashu Bhagnani and Ramesh Taurani locked in high-stakes ownership war?

Read on to know what Vashu Bhagnani and Ramesh Taurani's battle is about.

A dispute between Vashu Bhagnani and Ramesh Taurani may have kicked over the reuse of a couple of popular Bollywood songs, but it has now emerged as one of the industry's biggest legal showdowns of 2026. For the unversed, producer Vashu Bhagnani had initially raised objections over what he referred to as an "ethical" breach that involved songs from Biwi No. 1 which had released in 1999. However, the controversy has since turned into a Rs 400-crore courtroom war that involves filmmaker David Dhawan, producer Ramesh Taurani and Tips Industries. At the heart of the controversy are two populaar songs from Biwi No. 1 - Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai. Both these songs have allegedly been used in the upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai without Vashu Bhagnani's consent.

What has Vashu Bhagnani alleged?

Vashu Bhagnani, of Puja Entertainment, has repeatedly stressed on his objection which isn't driven by financial motive. According to Vashu, the issue is about ethics, consent and intellectual property rights. “My fight is for the public. It is about justice and ethics,” he stataed during a virtual press interaction. The producer has mentioned that his consent was never taken before songs and visuals from Biwi No. 1 were allegedly used in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. As mentioned by Vashu, the dispute goes back to the aftermath of Coolie No. 1 (1995). It was produced by Puja Entertainment and directed by David Dhawan. He also mentioned there had been chats around future reunions involving Varun Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan. But when David Dhawan and Ramesh Taurani collaaborated for the new film, he was disappointed. “Three months later, I learned that Ramesh Taurani and David Dhawan had joined hands to make a film. I felt a little bad, but then I realised that I can't stop them. One year later, I saw Chunnari Chunnari was a part of that film. I called David Dhawan and asked them, ‘How can you do this?’” Vashu said.

What did Vashu Bhagnani's lawyer say?

Vashu's supporters of have argued that while music rights may be licensed, the underlying identity and legacy of the original film remain with its producer and cannot be commercially leveraged without appropriate rights and permissions. Vashu Bhagnani's lawyer stated "During that time, the agreements that were made with Tips allowed only audio rights in the agreements. Later in 2018, Tips had emailed us and asked for visual rights as well. Vashu Bhagnani had replied to them, but their conversation did NOT settle. A notice was served by Puja Entertainment, cancelling the given to Tips, ending even the audio permissions that they were previously granted. If they are the lawful owners of the music rights, they must show their documents. This is why we have filed a claim against Tips. Justice will prevail, and the truth.”

Vashu Bhagnani reacts to Ramesh Taurani fallout

According to Vashu's stateement thaat recently went viral, he talked about his association with Taurani, and mentioned that his bond with the music mogul kicked off during his successful stint in the audio cassette manufacturing business. This is much before he entered film production. "Before entering films, I had already built a successful audio cassette manufacturing business and established strong relationships within the entertainment industry. My association with the Taurani family began through the music business, particularly with Kumar Taurani. Later, I entered film production through Pooja Films and Pooja Entertainment, building my projects, partnerships, and productions independently," Vashu said.

Vashu also stated that certain events in the past left him feeling disappointed and betrayed by people he felt were his close associates. "There comes a time when silence is mistaken for acceptance. I am only sharing my side of the story and the facts as I experienced them. Some actions over the years felt like a betrayal of trust, and I believe it is important to put my perspective on record," he said. As the matter proceeds through legal channels, the key question remains whether ownership of music rights can extend to the commercial exploitation of a film's identity, goodwill, and legacy. The courts will finally decide where the legal boundaries lie.

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