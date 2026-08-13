Batwara 1947 FIRST Review: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta starrer called 'truly humanity-glorifying film’

Explore the Batwara 1947 first review here to see what people liked about this film. Read ahead to see know more about this Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta starrer partition drama.

Batwara 1947 FIRST Review: Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta starrer called 'truly humanity-glorifying film’

Batwara 1947 FIRST Review: The one movie that people are looking forward to watching in August 2026 is Batwara 1947. This movie is a partition drama which stars actors Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the period drama highlights human resilience, empathy, and courage amidst historical turmoil.

This much-awaited film Batwara 1947 is all set to release in theatres on August 14, 2026, and fans are excited to see this film unfold. The partition of India and Pakistan was one that scarred many and continues to haunt people till date. A day ahead of its release, filmmaker Ramesh Taurani, watched the film and has shared his review. Let’s dive in to see the Batwara 1947 first review here.

Batwara 1947 FIRST Review

With Batwara 1947 all set to premier on the big screen on August 14, 2026, producer Ramesh Taurani went to watch the movie a day early. He attended the screening with producer Aamir Khan and actor Ali Fazal. Taurani has now shared his honest review of the film on his social media. He posted a photo of him attending the screening with Aamir, Ali, and more people at the theatre.

He took to Instagram to share his review, the caption read "Batwara 1947 is a deeply sensitive, moving and truly humanity-glorifying film that deserves to be watched First Day, First Show. It is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of compassion, especially during the darkest chapters of our history."

After talking about the film, Taurani praised actor Sunny Deol’s performance in the film. He said, “@iamsunnydeol delivers a terrific and deeply impactful performance. And what a joy it is to see @realpz doing what she does best on the big screen.” The producer also talked about the rest of the cast and the amazing work they put into this movie. He added, “@azmishabana18 , @alifazal9 and @imkarandeol are all exceptional in their respective roles, bringing such depth, intensity and authenticity to the film. @abhimanyusingh.44 is terrific as the villain, creating a character that is both compelling and deeply unsettling.”

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