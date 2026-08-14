Batwara 1947 X review: Sunny Deol's partition drama WINS praise for powerful performance

Batwara 1947 X Review: Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta's Partition drama gets strong early reactions, with praise for its emotional story and performances.

Batwara 1947 X review: Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol's partition drama Batwara 1947 hit the theatres today, August 14. The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, is set in Lahore during India's partition and the separation of Punjab in 1947. Let's see what the early patterns tell us about the film's box office success.

Batwara 1947 Twitter review

Fans of Sunny Deol flocked to cinemas on the opening day of Batwara 1947. Taran Adarsh, a well-known film critic and trade expert, posted on X (previously called Twitter): "The #SunnyDeol - #RajkumarSantoshi combo gets it right yet again... Unconventional plot, strong emotions, power-packed performances are its USPs... Carries a strong, pertinent message. #Batwara1947Review"

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ramesh Taurani shared his review after watching the special screening ahead of the movie release. He took to Instagram and wrote, “Batwara 1947 is a deeply sensitive, moving and truly humanity-glorifying film that deserves to be watched First Day, First Show. It is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of compassion, especially during the darkest chapters of our history."

He added, “@iamsunnydeol delivers a terrific and deeply impactful performance. And what a joy it is to see @realpz doing what she does best on the big screen. @azmishabana18, @alifazal9 and @imkarandeol are all exceptional in their respective roles, bringing such depth, intensity and authenticity to the film. @abhimanyusingh.44 is terrific as the villain, creating a character that is both compelling and deeply unsettling."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RS Taurani (@rameshtaurani)

“Kudos to @rajkumarsantoshi.official for once again telling a story that strikes an emotional chord with audiences. His ability to bring humanity, emotion and heart to his films is truly special. Congratulations to @aparnapurohit and @aamirkhanproductions for producing this incredible film. A beautifully made film with a powerful message — Batwara 1947 is a must-watch. #batwara1947 #aamirkhan."

About Batwara 1947

Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, Abhimanyu Singh, Khushi Hajare, Kanikka Kapur, and Isha Sandhir co-star in the film. The movie is based on Asghar Wajahat's play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. This is believed to be Preity Zinta's return film after an eight-year absence.

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