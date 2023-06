Varun Dhawan will share the screen space with Janhvi Kapoor in the upcoming Nitesh Tiwari directorial Bawaal. With the introduction of a fresh pair in Bollywood, the bar of expectations among the masses is already quite high. Earlier, there was confusion regarding whether Bawaal was going to have a theatrical release or an OTT premiere. Now, to clear all your doubts, Amazon Prime Video on June 19, unveiled the first look poster of Bawaal. This indicated that the film will hit the small screens directly. Although the release date is under wraps, the poster has confirmed that the film is to release sometime in July. Also Read - Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer helmed by Nitesh Tiwari headed for OTT? [Exclusive]

Bawaal first-look poster out

Dropping the romantic poster of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor on Instagram, Amazon Prime Video wrote, “Badlega sabke dilon ka haal kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hai Bawaal. Iss July... banega mahaul as Bawaal Goes Global (Everyone's heart will see a change as there will be a commotion around the world. As Bawaal Goes Global, an ambiance will be created this July),” read the caption. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor slays in a black hip-high slit gown but our eyes are on the studded garter [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The caption also highlighted that Bawaal, produced by Sajid Nadiawala will be released “worldwide in over 200 countries and territories only on Amazon Prime Video.” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor mocked for wearing an uncomfortable outfit that needs a helping hand every time; netizens ask, 'why do you wear such clothes’

Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor shell out cute chemistry in Bawaal poster

The feel-good poster captures Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor, in the same frame, lost in each other’s arms. While Varun can be seen eyeing Janhvi affectionately, the actress looks shy, flashing a coy smile. But, as soon as your eyes wander to the bottom of the lovey-dovey poster, you can see a troop of army men, rushing forward with weapons. There is also a picture embedded of the Eiffel Tower.

Fans react to Bawaal poster

The first-look poster has taken fans into a frenzy. While some have expressed their eagerness to watch the “Bawaal” unfold, others were disappointed that the film was not to be released in the theatres. “Ab hoga Bawaal,” commented an enthusiastic user. “Best poster ever” quipped another. But, another heartbroken fan wrote, “Why not in theatres??”

Sources pertaining to BollywoodLife exclusively discovered that the Bawaal makers were planning an OTT route. The news popped up when Bawaal was scheduled to release on October 6 this year, but gone postponed.

Bawaal plot

Bawaal is set against the backdrop of a small-town village in India. It revolves around a young man willing to marry the most gorgeous girl in town. The film has been shot in some pristine locations in Europe.