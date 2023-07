Today, the trailer of Bawaal was released in the UAE. It is the first movie of Nitesh Tiwari and Varun Dhawan. As we know, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiwari joined hands for the 2019 blockbuster Chhichhore which also won the National Award. In the film's trailer, we see that Varun Dhawan gets married to Janhvi Kapoor to give his image a boost. They embark on a trip to Europe to see spots associated with Hitler. We see that their relationship gets strained during this time. Janhvi Kapoor said bagging the role was not an easy task for her. It seems she chased Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala to cast her in the romantic drama. Also Read - Bawaal song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor number by Arijit Singh impresses fans; call it soulful [Check Reactions]

At the trailer launch of Bawaal, Janhvi Kapoor said, "I was pinching myself every day because it was such a big opportunity for me to work with everyone. I tried really hard to convince them to take me in the film. I chased them and I stalked Nitesh sir and Sajid (Nadiadwala; producer) sir quite a bit (laughs)." The actress said she troubled them a lot. It seemed it felt very special for her when she was finally on set with such "talented people every day". The actress says she was honestly in disbelief. Also Read - Bawaal teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer piques interest with it's 'not an easy' love story

Sajid Nadiadwala told the media present, "The surprise element was Janhvi and the way she struggled. One day she barged into the office. And my inbox was anyway full with her messages that said, ‘Please, audition me.’" The producer said that she forgot him after she began working with Nitesh Tiwari. He said she never came to his cabin again. He lauded her dedication for Bawaal. Nadiadwala is full of praise for the lead pair. Also Read - After Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan to work with Atlee in his next; release date out

He said he is proud of how they shot without any complaints in the varying climate of Europe. The actors did not cancel any dates as they spent time shooting in cities like Amsterdam, Paris, Poland and Germany. He said, "There was no cancellation and that’s a producer’s dream and they’re one."

Varun Dhawan plays a history teacher of Lucknow who is kind of a mini celebrity in the city. Due to some reasons, he has to visit the World War II trail of Europe. He takes his newly wedded wife, Nisha played by Janhvi Kapoor with him. A series of events makes them confront their conflicting emotions. The film apparently has a global message.