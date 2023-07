Bawaal is out to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The romance drama film stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor as the lead. Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Chhichhore and Dangal fame. Varun and Janhvi play a husband and wife duo in this romance drama film. Since morning, Bawaal has been trending and even now, people who have watched it are sharing their opinions and views online. And one of the movie lovers who watched Bawaal has shared a dialogue that has come across as insensitive. Lisa Ray has also reacted to the same. Also Read - Annu Kapoor lashes out at Bawaal director Nitesh Tiwari for making a film on Ramayan with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Lisa Ray reacts to Janhvi Kapoor's line from a moving talking about relationships and Auschwitz

Well, a screenshot has been shared from a scene in Bawaal starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. In the screenshot, we see Janhvi's character Nisha saying goes like Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz. The actress is apparently translating the sentence said by someone else in the movie. The dialogue has come across as insensitive since Auschwitz is known for the horrifying holocaust in which many lost their lives tragically. When Lisa Ray came across a tweet revealing the information, the actress seemed in disbelief. She wrote, "Noooooooo." Also Read - Bawaal movie LEAKED online: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film falls prey to piracy, available on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers and more

Check out Lisa Ray's reaction to a dialogue from Bawaal here:

Noooooooo — Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) July 21, 2023

Netizens in disbelief over the Bawaal dialogue

Another movie lover has also watched and has come across the dialogue of Janhvi Kapoor. And it is now going viral in entertainment news as well. Netizens are in shock too over the reference and link between the two things. Some of the netizens felt that Bollywood is losing its mind. Check out what the netizens have to say about Bawaal movie dialogue here: Also Read - Bawaal movie review: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor film has its heart in the right place but...

Many people in my mentions defending this line saying “it’s said by an Auschwitz survivor and Jahnvi’s character is merely translating it” — let me correct you, it’s actually said *by* the writers and director, while two actors recite it in different languages. Inexcusable. — Raja Sen (@RajaSen) July 21, 2023

Bollywood mostly makes shallow crap. Now, they're making hollow crap too. — Swanand. (@_swanand) July 21, 2023

Extremely insensitive line! — Meera Chopra (@MeerraChopra) July 21, 2023

Is there nothing Bollywood will not appropriate? — Shrabonti Bagchi (@Shrabonti) July 21, 2023

Kya maine sahi padhaa ? — Neeleisch G ?? (@GKNilesh) July 21, 2023

Oh my god! Have these guys no sense of history and sensitivity. — Steve ?? (@steve_f7801) July 21, 2023

There's also a line "hum sab bhi thode bahot Hitler jaise hai na?" — Amelie (@AmelieP27) July 21, 2023

Bollywood got no chill, neither sensitivity !! — chaitanya joshi (@iamcjoshi) July 21, 2023

ok watched & wow it’s 100% worse than i thought pic.twitter.com/nbc4AH0r7C — getfilmy (@get_filmy) July 21, 2023

Such an awful analogy! Yaar kaun aur kahan se aaye hai yeh log?! — ronak_patel920 (@ronak_patel920) July 21, 2023

This is absolutely appalling. I just…. I don’t even know where to begin — silhan (@whitelily22) July 21, 2023

Wow. This is absolutely abysmal. Can't believe someone thought this was actually a good idea. So insensitive and tone deaf. — Slut for Sackler ✨ (@WhitneyUndso) July 21, 2023

Rule No 01. If Jhanvi kapoor is in a movie. It sucks. Don't ever watch it. — Raaaaazzzzzzzzzzzz (@issoxwadey) July 21, 2023

Dafaq. Bollywood is losing it completely — Adulting and how (@adultingandhow) July 21, 2023

Bollywood is dying a miserable and slow death. Actors are stale, actresses are stale, the writing is ridiculously poor and insensitive, the music sucks. — Sakshi Narula (@mssakshinarula) July 21, 2023

Can't believe they fucking did it. Damn!!! This is humiliating — Tony Gilroy's Final Draft (@madovercinema) July 21, 2023

Only in bollywood would you get someone making a comparison between a shitty relationship and the holocaust. These people aren't serious — VJ (@Brown_muunda) July 21, 2023

Well, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the movie go to Europe and learn about Auschwitz for a reason. In real life, Varun and Janhvi visited Auschwitz and heard the story of World War 2 and the story of Jews as well. Janhvi and Varun visited the place like tourists and heard the pre-recorded tapes talking about the history of the place.

Bawaal also stars Manoj Pahwa, Anjuman Saxena, Mukesh Tiwari amongst others. Nitesh Tiwari has directed the movie while it is produced by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Earthsky Pictures and Nadidwala Grandson Entertainment.