Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie Bawaal set to release on 21st July. Both are busy promoting the film extensively ahead of the release. Meanwhile, one of the promotional events caught netizens' attention and they are disappointed with the actor. A recent photoshoot of Bawaal's lead cast is going viral on the internet and one particular picture of the two has precisely irked netizens. Let's see what the picture was all about that made the actor target of trolls.

Varun Dhawan trolled for biting Janhvi Kapoor

While Janhvi and Varun Dhawan's on-screen pairing is being loved netizens expressed their disappointment with the latter. A promotional photo shoot of the two went viral on the internet. In one of the pictures, Varun Dhawan is seen biting Janhvi's ear while holding her from the waist. While it was a goofy act netizens were quick to troll the actor. This new photo immediately went viral on social media and the Bhediya actor's act toward his co-star is not liked by netizens who later schooled him.

Take a look at the photo

Playfully Varun Dhawan bite Jnahvi’s ear but received backlash online. People on social media alleged that he is crossing boundaries and also gets touchy with female co-stars. Reddit users schooled the actor stating that he shouldn’t perform such acts as he is married. One user wrote, "I take my words back from another post. This is creepy for a married man to do. When they are not acting in a movie." Another wrote, "I don't know why people are saying he shouldn't do all this because he is married. He just shouldn't do all this even if he was single.” One commented, "The way he gets touchy with his female co-stars and gets away with all these antics is absolutely ridiculous.”

Earlier Varun Dhawan was trolled for lifting Gigi Hadid in arms at the NMACC event without her consent. Later the actor gave an explanation that it was all planned and Gigi already knew about it and wasn’t uncomfortable. Well, it is difficult to face social media and any act of celebrities can become a subject of troll. It is a must to learn how to deal with internet trolling to survive in this world.

About Bawaal

Bawaal is a romantic drama film set in the backdrop of World War 2. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan together for the first time in lead roles. The movie is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banners of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures. Bawaal will release on the 21st of July directly on Amazon Prime Video.