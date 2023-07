Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal, starring the fresh pair of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, has become the talk of the town. Bawaal’s trailer bewildered the masses after the two protagonists were seen locked inside a gas chamber, used during the Holocaust. Some failed to understand how one of the worst, man-induced human tragedies was related to a romantic comedy like Bawaal. Others condemned the romanticisation of the Holocaust. Following the consistent talks on the topic, Nitesh Tiwari has finally broken his silence on the matter. At Bawaal’s trailer launch event in Dubai, the filmmaker addressed the issue. Also Read - Bawaal star Varun Dhawan talks about love, 'It takes one sec to break a relationship but…’

On July 8, Nitesh Tiwari, Varun Dhawan, and Janhvi Kapoor attended Bawaal's trailer launch in Dubai. On the occasion, while speaking with a media portal, the director shared his thoughts on the teaser response. He urged the audience to have faith in him, asserting that Bawaal's portrayal of the cruelest torture method, aka gas chamber killings has been handled with "utmost care" in the film, without glorifying or vilifying any situation.

"If you look at the kind of films I have been a part of, that should also tell you and give you some reassurance that this would also have been handled with the utmost care," said Nitesh Tiwari. The filmmaker added that there was a "meaningful" reason for associating a gas chamber scene with a romantic drama. However, he wished not to be a spoilsport and divulge the details now.

“All I can say is you have only seen two shots. You don’t even know what has happened before that or what’s going to happen after that and what is the context of it all. I don’t want to be a spoilsport for the film. There is a reason why everything is happening in the film and as I said, it is pretty meaningful,” explained Nitesh Tiwari.

Varun Dhawan acknowledged that it was justified for people to wonder how a tragedy is linked with a love story. "It's like a math problem that people are unable to solve. I have been reading the theories also that have been very amusing as well," said the actor. Produced by Sajid Nadiawala, Bawaal will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.