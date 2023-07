Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal trailer was launched at an event in Dubai on July 9. Ahead of the launch, when the trailer was released digitally it received a great response from the masses. But, with Bawaal heading for a release on Amazon Prime Video on July 21, fans can’t help but wonder, why despite having a star-studded cast, the film was releasing on the OTT platform. Now, Bawaal’s producer Sajid Nadiawala, who was present at the Dubai event, has answered this burning question. Also Read - Varun Dhawan shares THIS person created the biggest Bawaal in his life and here's how he handled it

Sajid Nadiawala on Bawaal’s OTT release

In an interaction, Sajid Nadiawala revealed why Bawaal’s team decided to opt for an OTT release instead of a theatrical premiere. He said, “We started this film about a year back and when we were going through the material, after seeing the dailies and the edit, all of us thought that this should be said internationally on a single day simultaneously in all the languages.” Also Read - Bawaal: Janhvi Kapoor reveals how she 'chased' makers to bag a role in Varun Dhawan, Nitesh Tiwari's film

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NyeG2mLVCS4 Also Read - Bawaal song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor number by Arijit Singh impresses fans; call it soulful [Check Reactions]

Trending Now

Sajid Nadiawala says Bawaal’s cast and crew agreed on an OTT premiere

Sajid Nadiawala added that Bawaal’s director, Nitesh Tiwari, the film’s cast, including Varun Dhawan, accompanied by the others associated with Bawaal, had given a green signal for the film to have an OTT release, especially since they partnered with such a “great” platform like Amazon. “They were so overwhelmed to see this film being released in 200 countries and not a better partner than them,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RK (@rohitkhilnani)

Nitesh Tiwari on Bawaal

Nitesh Tiwari, much to our excitement, shelled out some instances of what we can expect from Bawaal. The filmmaker admitted that Bawaal is not a quintessential Indian film, claiming that it will serve the audience a rollercoaster ride of emotions. From the jitters to a lovely romance and the pain of going apart, Bawaal is embedded with such sensibilities, that according to Nitesh Tiwari, would “leave an indelible mark on your hearts and mind.” He also praised Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan for portraying their roles flawlessly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Bawaal plot

Bawaal is a tale of love-amidst-war, revolving around the backdrop of World War 2. In between, there is the sweet love story between Varun Dhawan’s Ajay Dixit and Janhvi Kapoor’s Nisha. But things go awry when Varun is forced to travel to war-torn Europe.