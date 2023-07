Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is going to release soon. The film's teaser has left everyone intrigued and now, fans are just waiting for its release on Amazon Prime Video. Bawaal makers are slowly and gradually promoting the movie in their own way. They just dropped a song called Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. And everyone is just going gaga over it. Yep, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte is making Bawaal on Twitter right now. Also Read - Bawaal teaser: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer piques interest with it's 'not an easy' love story

Bawaal song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte drops, impresses fans

Mind you, this is just an audio version of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer song. Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte is performed by Arijit Singh, Manoj Muntashir and Mithoon. While Manoj has written the lyrics, Mithoon has produced the song. Arijit Singh's vocals fit perfectly in this melodious number. The audio is so good, we cannot wait to watch the video of Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte now. Also Read - After Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan to work with Atlee in his next; release date out

Netizens are already in love with Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. The lyrics, the melody and Arijit Singh's soothing vocals have touched their hearts. Some have called it a song of the year. Many have labelled the melody as a beautiful number. Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte is going viral in the entertainment news right now. Check the Twitter response here: Also Read - Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer takes the direct OTT route for THIS reason

Bawaal teaser creates a Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are paired opposite each other for the first time and the teaser of the same dropped a couple of days ago. It shocked fans as it was not what they expected. Bawaal Teaser features a tragic love story. The teaser began with Janhvi reciting that she realised the worth and value of her her beloved quite late in life. The ending especially, left everyone in shock because it has depictions of what seems to be a gas chamber. That created a buzz on Twitter and netizens expressed concerns about the sensitivity of the subject. Nevertheless, fans loved the teaser. They even wished it was released in the theatre instead of on OTT.

Nitesh Tiwari has directed Bawaal. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Ajay G Rai and Ashwini Iyer Tiwary under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures. Bawaal has been extensively shot in Mumbai, Lucknow, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw, and Poland. The film drops on Amazon Prime Video on 21st July 2023.