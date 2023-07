Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor jetted off to Dubai to attend the trailer launch event of their upcoming film Bawaal. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal’s trailer received much applause from the fans. While many hailed Varun for his choice of scripts, others are excited to watch Varun-Janhvi’s love story, which gets hampered by war. At the Dubai event, Varun also shared his opinions on love and how to overcome a rough patch in a relationship. Also Read - Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania clocks 9 years: Sidharth Shukla trends on top as emotional fans remember his Bollywood debut [VIEW TWEETS]

Varun Dhawan speaks on love

In the interview, when Varun Dhawan was asked how he solves relationship turmoil with his wife Natasha Dalal when they hit a rough patch, the actor gave a befitting reply. He said, “Pyaar toh pyaar hota hai (Love is Love)” Also Read - Bawaal: Real reason why Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film is releasing on OTT and not in theaters

According to the actor, while splitting up with the partner is quite easy, the real game is to “nurture” and stay in love. “I feel pyaar hai toh nibhana toh padega. Nibhana chahiye. Ek relationship todna, it takes one second. (I feel when you are in love, then you must stick to it. You should stick to it. It takes a second to break off a relationship), Just break a relationship. It takes one second. But to be in it, to nurture it, to stay with it, it is a very fruitful outcome eventually. So keeping a long-lasting relationship will keep you alive. I feel it will make you live more,” he said. Also Read - Varun Dhawan shares THIS person created the biggest Bawaal in his life and here's how he handled it

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal relationship

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were childhood sweethearts. The couple dated for some time before tying the nuptial knot on January 24, 2021, in the presence of close friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

All about Bawaal

Meanwhile, speaking of Bawaal, the film is touted to portray the love story of a small-town man Ajay Dixit, played by Varun Dhawan, and his wife Nisha, essayed by Janhvi Kapoor. Their love story looks all dreamy until they get married and jet off to Paris for a vacation. The film will stream on Amazon Prime on July 21.