Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor come together for Nitesh Tiwari's next; here's when it will release

Among the fresh pairings in Bollywood films, we have and collaborating on a project. The actors took to their respective social media accounts to make the announcement. They revealed that they are going to share the screen space in 's next directorial venture titled Bawaal. The film is being produced by and will make it to the theatres next year in April. It will release on Good Friday, i.e., April 7, 2023.

Varun Dhawan shared the poster on his Instagram account and wrote, Ab hoga #BAWAAL! So excited and grateful to announce my next with the amazing duo, #SajidNadiadwala & @niteshtiwari22 along with @janhvikapoor Can't wait to see you in theatres on 7th April 2023 #goodfriday." Janhvi heaped praises on Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala and wrote, "Joining hands with two of the finest, #SajidNadiadwala and @niteshtiwari22

I'm so grateful and happy to announce my next, #BAWAAL starring opposite @varundvn." No other details about the project have been revealed as yet. Check out their posts below:

Earlier, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were going to share the screen space in 's film . It was going to be a multi-starrer project but as reports suggest, Karan's dream project has now been shelved. Apart from this, Jahnvi has other projects like Good Luck Jerry, , Mr & Mrs Mahi in her kitty. Varun has Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Bhediya in the pipeline.