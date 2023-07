While Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor and Nitesh Tiwari have defended Bawaal, it looks like some are truly not impressed. As we know, the couple travel to all the World War II spots in Europe and their trip ends at the Nazi death camp in Auschwitz. There, they imagine the plight of the Jews who were exterminated by Hitler and decide to change their outlook towards life and marriage. Janhvi Kapoor tells Varun Dhawan that every relationship goes through its Auschwitz. The dialogue has made people see red. Many felt it was tone deaf to compare issues in a marriage to what is perhaps the worst crime against humanity. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor into a gorgeous blue mermaid for Gaurav Gupta couture, fans say 'total Bawaal' [View Pics]

Rabbi Abraham Cooper of SWC has written a letter to Prime Video to take down the film. Now, the Israeli Embassy has put out a tweet that is is disturbed by the trivialization of the Holocaust in Bawaal. They have said that though it might be a well-intentioned movie, the use of terminology was not really appropriate. They urged Indians to educate themselves about the horrors of the Nazi regime and how lakhs of Jews were massacred. Take a look at the tweet here... Also Read - Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film upsets Jewish Human Rights NGO; pressure on OTT platform to take down the film?

The Israeli embassy is disturbed by the trivialization of the significance of the Holocaust in the recent movie 'Bawaal'. There was a poor choice in the utilization of some terminology in the movie, and though we assume no malice was intended, we urge everyone who may not be… — Israel in India (@IsraelinIndia) July 28, 2023

Indians understand the pain of Jews, seems a poor choice by movie makers — Sandiiip (@IndiaUnleashed_) July 28, 2023

Frankly for me it was a huge refresher of the barbaric and unimaginable atrocities the Jews had to go through... Left me shaken up? — Anil Chhikara (@chhikara1) July 28, 2023

Agree with you; unfortunately the mainstream Bollywood has very little sense of history or perspective. — arup dutta (@arupdutta7) July 28, 2023

Varun Dhawan said that the outrage seemed to be selective. He said that no one has issues with Oppenheimer but there is a problem with Bawaal. The movie has got a lot of love from general audience who liked the story of the two leads and their acting. Also Read - Bawaal: After RRR and KGF, Japanese audiences demand the release of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer