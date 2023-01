Varun Dhawan fans have been waiting to see him on screen after Bhediya. The actor is gearing up for the release of his next project titled ‘Bawaal’ with Janhvi Kapoor. However, the release date of the movie has been pushed to a later date now. The fans will not get to watch the much-awaited Varun Dhawan movie on 7th April, the original release date. Read on to know why the release got postponed and when the movie will hit theaters now. Also Read - Good Luck Jerry actress Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS her workout routine and why she is on a strict diet right now [Exclusive]

Reportedly, The makers of Bawaal, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment decided to postpone the release. This call has been taken considering VFX and technical requirements. According to a source, the filmmakers are quite ambitious about the onscreen presentation of Bawaal and have opted to release the movie at a later date when it is properly ready. As the movie witnesses a delay in release fans will have to wait a little bit more. Also Read - Good Luck Jerry: Does social media trolling affect Janhvi Kapoor? The actress REVEALS [Exclusive]

The directorial has been shot in Poland using special technology. The director confirmed the same, and the team decided to postpone its release to preserve the quality of the film. Explaining why they need more time Nitesh said they want to achieve the visual finesse on a few sequences and it is taking time. Their purpose is to bring the best version of their vision to their viewers hence they don’t want to cut short anything. Also Read - Varun Dhawan remembers 'kind-hearted' Sidharth Shukla as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania clocks 8 years; says 'He was protective and...'

Bawaal was extensively shot in India and international locations like Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, and Krakow. The film was scheduled to release on 7th April 2023 but it will now have a new release date. The makers are yet to announce the new date but it is expected to hit screens later this year. Bawaal stars and in lead role. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.