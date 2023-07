Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Bawaal left many netizens in shock after the climax scene drew inspiration with the condition of people at the Nazi death camp of Auschwitz. Netizens had been quick to call out the makers saying that comparing Hitler's genocide of Jews with the marital woes of a couple was tone deaf and downright offensive. The makers defended the movie saying that no one found it objectionable. In fact, many praised the film of social media saying it was an emotional affair. Also Read - Bawaal: After RRR and KGF, Japanese audiences demand the release of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer

On Reddit, there is a post which says that the Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC), a leading human rights NGO which dedicates itself to the survivors and victims of Nazi Holocaust has urged Amazon Prime to take down the film. They are upset with the outlandish abuse of the Nazi Holocaust as a 'plot device'. Towards the end, we can see Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan imagining themselves as people entering the gas chamber. The two actors are dressed in striped clothing. Hitler is used as a metaphor for human greed as Varun tells Janhvi that there is a bit of the German dictator in everyone.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the SWC Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action has said in a statement, "Auschwitz is not a metaphor. It is the quintessential example of Man's capacity for Evil. By having the protagonist in this movie declare that 'Every relationship goes through their Auschwitz,' Nitesh Tiwari, trivializes and demeans the memory of 6 million murdered Jews and millions of others who suffered at the hands of Hitler's genocidal regime." He has further slammed them in harsh words.

Bawaal was released on OTT as makers felt it had scope to reach to a wider audience. The statement further reads, "If the filmmaker’s goal was to gain PR for their movie by reportedly filming a fantasy sequence at the Nazi death camp, he has succeeded. Amazon Prime should stop monetizing Bawaal by immediately removing this banal trivialization of the suffering and systematic murder of millions of victims of the Nazi Holocaust."

Varun Dhawan plays the role of a self-obsessed school teacher Ajju Bhaiya in Bawaal while Janhvi Kapoor is Nisha, his newly wedded wife. She is a patient of epilepsy.