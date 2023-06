One of the fresh pairings that people were looking forward to is Bawaal. and 's movie was scheduled to come on October 6, 2023. The film is the first one of the talented star kids with . The filmmaker is known for his huge successes like and . We have some big update regarding the release of the film. It seems the makers have decided to take the OTT route. The film will come directly on the digital platform. The rights have been purchased by one of the biggest OTT platforms out there. While we know the confirmed details, we cannot divulge details till the official announcement has been made. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor slays in a black hip-high slit gown but our eyes are on the studded garter [View Pics]

BAWAAL A SMALL TOWN ROMANCE Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor mocked for wearing an uncomfortable outfit that needs a helping hand every time; netizens ask, 'why do you wear such clothes’

The movie is set in small-town India. Varun Dhawan plays a young man who wants to marry the most beautiful looking girl in town. He feels by doing that he can up his social status. Nitesh Tiwari has shot with the gorgeous pair in some of the lovely cities of Europe. A source told us that makers are recognizing the potential of OTT releases. One of the prime examples if Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. The film is now getting a theatrical release, which is testimony to its success. Even Bloody Daddy chose the OTT path with a digital premiere on Jio Cinema. It also had big names like and associated with it. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor turns village belle for new vintage photoshoot; fans compare her with actress Smita Patil [View Pics]

Trending Now

BAWAAL MAKERS EXCITED ABOUT IT

The makers of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film are super excited about the same. Nitesh Tiwari has his own brand name. In the past, Janhvi Kapoor's movies like Good Luck Jerry have come directly on OTT. The actress got praised for her work in Mili. Varun Dhawan's last movie Bhediya did decently well at the theatres, and got a great response on Jio Cinema.

Filmmakers appreciate how OTT allows them to reach millions around the world. The month of October is a busy one for all film-goers. We have films like The Vaccine War, Emergency, Ganapath, Tiger Nageswara Rao and Yaariyaan 2.