Fans of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were upset when news came that Bawaal is going straight on OTT. Varun Dhawan's last movie Bhediya got a good response, and even Jug Jugg Jeeyo had done decent business. Janhvi Kapoor had put up a note on her Insta story which made fans feel if she was cryptically trying to convey that she is unhappy with the decision. Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and fans were hopeful that it would be a good commercial film. Now, the apparent reasons why Sajid Nadiadwala took this decision is revealed. Also Read - Bawaal first look poster unveiled: Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s film to release on Amazon Prime Video on this date

AMAZING DEAL FOR PRODUCERS

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sajid Nadiadwala got a great deal from Amazon Prime Video. Even the OTT market is going through a slump of sorts. There are too many projects and majority of them are not doing that well. Producers are also not getting great returns. The portal reported that Sajid Nadiadwala got Rs 110 crores from Amazon Prime Video. This sum is enough to cover the majority of cost of production. The source was quoted as saying, "As known by everyone, Bawaal is not your run-of-the-mill commercial film, and the offer from Amazon gave Sajid and his team the security of assured returns. Varun and Janhvi also agreed to this decision as the film does not have those commercial trappings." Also Read - Bawaal: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor starrer helmed by Nitesh Tiwari headed for OTT? [Exclusive]

BAWAAL A GLOBAL FILM

It seems the trio of Sajid Nadiadwala, It seems the trio of Sajid Nadiadwala, Varun Dhawan and Nitesh Tiwari feel that Bawaal has all elements to appeal to a global audience. The movie is going to premiere in 200 countries. The main launch event will be held in Paris. They are planning to do it at the Eiffel Tower. Bawaal is coming on July 21, 2023 on Amazon Prime Video. The premiere will give fans a panoramic view of the city of love. A number of French delegates will be present at the do. It seems in the movie Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's characters travel through different cities in a classic love story.