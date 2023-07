Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor premiered last Friday on Amazon Prime Video and received mixed reactions from audience and critics. Ever since it was released the film has been in the eye of netizens. Bawaal has received praise for its out-of-the-box and compelling story. On the other hand, people have also been criticizing Nitesh Tiwari's directorial for drawing an insensitive parallel between the lead pair's romance and World War II. Now Varun Dhawan has responded to the criticism over a particular scene and indirectly hinted at the Oppenheimer Bhagavad Gita scene. Also Read - Bawaal: Lisa Ray reacts to Janhvi Kapoor comparing relationships issues and Auschwitz in the film; netizens in shock [Check Reactions]

The dialogue that sparked criticism is “every relationship goes through its Auschwitz” referring to Nazi Germany’s concentration camp at Auschwitz where Jews were killed. Netizens are trolling Bawaal for its tone-deaf treatment of World War II and comparing lead pairs comparison with the horrors of the holocaust. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan responded to the criticism for this particular scene. He questions audiences' sensitivity while watching a Hollywood movie. Also Read - Bawaal movie LEAKED online: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor film falls prey to piracy, available on Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers and more

Varun Dhawan who plays Ajay Dixit said he isn’t new to criticism and he is cool with it. He respects others' opinions but doesn’t understand where the same sensitivity or trigger goes while watching a Hollywood film. He added, they are allowed to do and show everything and you will find that in a correct way. The actor seems to be disappointed with the audience for being triggered by a particular scene of Bawaal but is okay with English films content. Also Read - When Katrina Kaif called Varun Dhawan foolish and left him utterly embarrassed

Varun Dhawan indirectly took a dig at Christopher Nolan-directed Oppenheimer's controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene asking how people are okay with it. He indirectly said without mentioning Oppenheimer, “people who felt very triggered after watching the small scene from a recently released film but it's a scene that is very important to our culture and our country but that is okay for you.” He questions where the criticism go then and with Bollywood films you want to get personal. He further added, “You cannot have a different yardstick to measure everyone and it should be the same. There is no need for judging films this way."

Bawaal is a story of a married couple whose life changes after the marriage and it has a context of World War II. The movie is a creative imagination of director Nitesh Tiwari featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. The film produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment was released on Amazon Prime Video on the 21st of July.